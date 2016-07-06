* 10-yr yield hits record low of 1.321 pct
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. benchmark and long-dated
Treasury yields hit fresh record lows on Wednesday on global
growth concerns stemming from Britain's recent vote to exit from
the European Union, but then stabilized on profit-taking and
strong U.S. economic data.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 1.321
percent at 5:08 a.m. ET, while 30-year Treasury yields
hit 2.098 percent at 7:59 a.m. ET. Those were
unprecedented lows for both, while seven-year Treasury yields
hit 1.146 percent, their lowest level in more than
three years.
Analysts said investors were buying into the perceived
safety of U.S. government debt because of worries about global
growth, the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping U.S.
interest rates on hold through 2017 and yields on U.S.
government bonds that were higher compared to those of other
countries.
"The move lower in rates has just been absolutely
relentless, and even long-standing bond bulls have been
surprised by how quickly we moved to this level," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "There's definitely an element of the unknown about what
the extent of the actual contagion is from Brexit."
Three British commercial property funds worth about 10
billion pounds suspended trading within 24 hours, in the first
sign of markets seizing up since Britain's vote to exit the EU.
"Yields are just trending lower, and this is one of several
days that we'll probably see new lows," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Yields edged higher from their lows on what analysts said
was profit-taking, while data showing the pace of growth in the
U.S. economy's service sector increased in June by the fastest
pace in seven months also sent yields higher. Treasuries
maturing between 2 and 10 years hit session highs after the U.S.
data.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
non-manufacturing activity rose to 56.5 from 52.9 the month
before, with a figure above 50 pointing to growth. The reading
was above expectations of 53.3 and was the highest reading since
November.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 2/32 in price
to yield 2.142 percent, while 10-year Treasuries prices were
last down 3/32 to yield 1.377 percent. U.S. seven-year
Treasuries prices were last down 3/32 to yield 1.204 percent.
The Fed will release the minutes of its June meeting at 2:00
p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
