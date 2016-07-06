* 10-yr yield hits record low of 1.321 pct * 30-yr yield hits record low of 2.098 pct * Yields stabilize on profit-taking, ISM services data (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields finished slightly higher on Wednesday on profit taking after hitting record lows during the session on global growth concerns stemming from Britain's recent vote to exit from the European Union. Analysts said investors sought safe-haven U.S. government debt because of worries about global growth and the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping U.S. interest rates on hold through 2017. Higher yields on U.S. government bonds compared to those of other countries also fueled demand. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 1.321 percent at 5:08 a.m. EDT, while 30-year Treasury yields hit 2.098 percent at 7:59 a.m. EDT. Those were unprecedented lows for both, while seven-year Treasury yields hit 1.146 percent, their lowest level in more than three years. "It's quite astounding, the rapid pace of the move," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago. Yields on Treasuries maturing between two-, three-, and five-years hit their lowest levels since June 24 of 0.538 percent, 0.623 percent, and 0.900 percent. The number of British property funds suspended following the country's June 23 vote to leave the EU doubled to six on Wednesday, leaving 15 billion pounds ($19.4 billion) frozen in the biggest seizing up of investment funds since the 2008 financial crisis. "Brexit implies certain slowdown in growth in the U.K. that has a spillover effect to elsewhere," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at UBS in New York. The record lows in benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields have come despite most investors gearing for an environment of rising yields on U.S. debt. Instead, the 10-year yield has fallen by nearly a full percentage point since the Fed hiked interest rates on Dec. 16. Yields edged off their lows in afternoon trading, with analysts attributing the move to potential profit-taking. U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.144 percent, while 10-year Treasuries were last down 3/32 in price to yield 1.378 percent. Data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. economy's service sector increased in June by the fastest pace in seven months also helped Treasury yields edge off their lows. Fed policymakers decided in June that interest rate hikes should stay on hold until they have a handle on the consequences of Britain's vote on EU membership, according to the minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting released on Wednesday. July 6 Wednesday 3:33PM New York / 1933 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 176-5/32 -0.09375 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-196/256 -0.125 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.27 0.2739 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.345 0.3514 0.006 Two-year note 100-20/256 0.5853 0.023 Three-year note 100-148/256 0.676 0.021 Five-year note 100-212/256 0.9544 0.016 Seven-year note 101-44/256 1.1995 0.012 10-year note 102-76/256 1.3749 0.008 30-year bond 107-228/256 2.1409 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)