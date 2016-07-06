* 10-yr yield hits record low of 1.321 pct
* 30-yr yield hits record low of 2.098 pct
* Yields stabilize on profit-taking, ISM services data
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. benchmark and long-dated
Treasury yields finished slightly higher on Wednesday on profit
taking after hitting record lows during the session on global
growth concerns stemming from Britain's recent vote to exit from
the European Union.
Analysts said investors sought safe-haven U.S. government
debt because of worries about global growth and the prospect of
the Federal Reserve keeping U.S. interest rates on hold through
2017. Higher yields on U.S. government bonds compared to those
of other countries also fueled demand.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 1.321
percent at 5:08 a.m. EDT, while 30-year Treasury yields
hit 2.098 percent at 7:59 a.m. EDT. Those were
unprecedented lows for both, while seven-year Treasury yields
hit 1.146 percent, their lowest level in more than
three years.
"It's quite astounding, the rapid pace of the move," said
Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper
Jaffray in Chicago.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between two-,
three-, and five-years hit their lowest
levels since June 24 of 0.538 percent, 0.623 percent, and 0.900
percent.
The number of British property funds suspended following the
country's June 23 vote to leave the EU doubled to six on
Wednesday, leaving 15 billion pounds ($19.4 billion) frozen in
the biggest seizing up of investment funds since the 2008
financial crisis.
"Brexit implies certain slowdown in growth in the U.K. that
has a spillover effect to elsewhere," said Matthias Rusinski,
U.S. rates strategist at UBS in New York.
The record lows in benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields
have come despite most investors gearing for an environment of
rising yields on U.S. debt. Instead, the 10-year yield has
fallen by nearly a full percentage point since the Fed hiked
interest rates on Dec. 16.
Yields edged off their lows in afternoon trading, with
analysts attributing the move to potential profit-taking. U.S.
30-year Treasuries were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.144
percent, while 10-year Treasuries were last down 3/32 in price
to yield 1.378 percent.
Data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. economy's
service sector increased in June by the fastest pace in seven
months also helped Treasury yields edge off their lows.
Fed policymakers decided in June that interest rate hikes
should stay on hold until they have a handle on the consequences
of Britain's vote on EU membership, according to the minutes of
the Fed's June policy meeting released on Wednesday.
