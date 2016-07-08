* U.S. employers add 287,000 jobs in June, more than
expected
* 2016 Fed rate hike bets slightly increase after data
* Short-dated yields inch higher; long-dated yields
unchanged
* Global growth concerns keep 30-year yields anchored
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 8 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields edged higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S.
jobs data slightly raised expectations for a Federal Reserve
rate hike this year, while longer-dated yields were little
changed on persistent concerns about global growth.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 287,000 jobs in June, the
largest gain since last October, but average hourly earnings
increased only 2 cents, or 0.1 percent, the Labor Department
said. May's payroll count was revised down to only 11,000 from
the previously reported 38,000.
The U.S. yield curve flattened, with short-dated yields
inching higher since they are more vulnerable to Fed interest
rate increases. After rising briefly in a kneejerk reaction to
the jobs data, U.S. 30-year yields remained anchored
on concerns surrounding global economic growth, in part stemming
from Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union.
"We're still in a very uncertain environment, especially
globally speaking," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist
at Nomura Securities International in New York. "I don't think
anyone was expecting this number to be a game-changer anyway, so
that's why I think the long-end is remaining bid."
Benchmark 10-year yields were last up about two basis points
at 1.403 percent after briefly hitting 1.442 percent after the
data.
U.S. two-year yields were last up about five
basis points at 0.637 percent after hitting a two-week high of
0.657 percent following the data. Three-year yields
were up more than five basis points at 0.737 percent after
touching an eight-day high of 0.759 percent.
Bond yields move inversely to prices.
While 30-year yields briefly hit 2.175 percent immediately
after the data, they reversed course and fell as low as 2.106
percent, near their session low of 2.103 percent touched
overnight and not far from a record low of 2.098 percent hit
Wednesday. They were last little changed, however, at 2.142
percent.
The Brexit vote and other factors that were driving down
yields "are pretty much present," said Praveen Korapaty, head of
U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York.
Expectations for a December Fed rate hike increased slightly
to a 23 percent probability from 19 percent after the U.S. jobs
data, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
Expectations still only exceeded 50 percent for a rate
increase in 2018 and beyond, however.
July 8 Friday 9:51AM New York / 1351 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 175-30/32 -0.3125
10YR TNotes SEP6 133-96/256 -0.3125
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.285 0.2892 0.005
Six-month bills 0.375 0.382 0.019
Two-year note 99-250/256 0.637 0.048
Three-year note 100-102/256 0.7372 0.053
Five-year note 100-152/256 1.0022 0.043
Seven-year note 100-224/256 1.2435 0.035
10-year note 101-252/256 1.4084 0.021
30-year bond 107-196/256 2.1462 0.006
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.75 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)