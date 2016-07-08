* U.S. employers add 287,000 jobs in June, topping estimates * 2016 Fed rate hike bets slightly increase after data * Short-dated yields inch higher; long-dated yields fall * Global growth concerns push 30-year yields near record lows * 10-year yields set for a 7th straight weekly decline (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 8 Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data raised expectations slightly for a Federal Reserve rate hike this year, while long-dated yields hovered near record lows on persistent concerns about global growth. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 287,000 jobs in June, the largest gain since last October, but average hourly earnings increased by only 2 cents, or 0.1 percent, the Labor Department said. May's payroll count was revised down to only 11,000 from the previously reported 38,000. The U.S. yield curve flattened, with short-dated yields, which are more vulnerable to Fed interest rate increases, inching higher. After rising briefly after the jobs data, the yield on the U.S. 30-year tumbled on concerns surrounding global economic growth, in part stemming from Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union. "Despite this positive uptick for the domestic economy, global growth and inflation expectations continue to be quite low and seem to be trending lower, and I think that puts powerful support in the back end of the curve," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston. Two-year yields were last up about two basis points at 0.613 percent after hitting a two-week high of 0.657 percent following the data. Three-year yields were also up two basis points, at 0.705 percent, after touching an eight-day high of 0.759 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices. U.S. 30-year yields were last down three basis points at 2.108 percent, a basis point away from a record low of 2.098 percent touched Wednesday. Long-dated yields fell as low as 2.102 percent during the session. Benchmark 10-year yields were last down two basis points at 1.366 percent after briefly hitting 1.442 percent after the data. Benchmark yields touched record lows of 1.321 percent Wednesday. Expectations for a December rate hike by the Fed increased slightly to a 23 percent probability from 19 percent after the U.S. jobs data, according to CME Group's FedWatch. But expectations for a rate increase exceeded 50 percent only for 2018 and beyond. The jobs data "doesn't sway the Fed one way or the other," said Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York. Benchmark 10-year yields were set to post a seventh straight weekly decline, while 30-year yields were on track to post a sixth weekly decline. Two-year yields were set to post their first weekly increase in seven weeks. July 8 Friday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 176-30/32 0.6875 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-200/256 0.09375 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.2825 0.2866 0.003 Six-month bills 0.3675 0.3743 0.011 Two-year note 100-6/256 0.613 0.024 Three-year note 100-124/256 0.7076 0.024 Five-year note 100-212/256 0.954 -0.005 Seven-year note 101-52/256 1.1946 -0.014 10-year note 102-96/256 1.3663 -0.021 30-year bond 108-164/256 2.1084 -0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -42.75 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Adler)