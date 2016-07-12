(Adds 10-year auction results, quote; updates prices)
* Risk taking reduces demand for U.S. bonds
* Demand for $20 bln 10-year sale weakest since 2009
* Treasury to sell $12 bln 30-year bonds on Wednesday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as expectations of new stimulus in Japan boosted stocks
and reduced demand for safe haven bonds, and after the Treasury
Department saw the weakest demand for 10-year notes at an
auction in seven years.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a new round of
fiscal stimulus spending as evidence mounted Japan's corporate
sector is floundering due to weak demand, but did not give
details on the size of the package.
The prospect of more spending boosted risk appetite globally
and helped propel U.S. stocks to record highs.
"It looks like the Japanese are going to come with a pretty
substantial fiscal stimulus package," said Tom Tucci, head of
Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "Some of the
uncertainty, 'flight-to-quality' type of unknown bid is leaving
the markets."
Rising yields were still not enough to entice many buyers to
a $20 billion sale of new 10-year notes, which saw the lowest
bid-to-cover ratio since March 2009.
"It was fairly weak. The dealers had to step in and take
more risk than I think they wanted," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Dealers took about 38 percent of the sale, the largest share
of a 10-year note auction since January 2015.
Buyers have shown reluctance to buy Treasuries this week
with yields holding near historical lows.
Benchmark 10-year notes ended down 24/32 in
price to yield 1.513 percent, up from 1.434 percent late on
Monday.
The notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last
Wednesday on concerns about slowing global growth, which were
accelerated by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Buyers were also unenthusiastic for a $24 billion sale of
three-year notes on Monday, which saw the weakest demand since
July 2009.
The U.S. Treasury will auction $12 billion in 30-year bonds
on Wednesday, the final sale of $56 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
Thirty-year bonds have outperformed recently as investors
reach for longer duration to generate yield as interest rates
globally plunge and turn negative in countries from Germany to
Japan.
Thirty-year bonds traded at record low yields of 2.089
percent overnight on Monday, before backing up to 2.233 percent
on Tuesday.
