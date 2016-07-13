* After selloff, higher yields attract buyers
* Treasury to sell $12 bln 30-year bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Wednesday after a two-day selloff lured buyers with higher
yields and before the U.S. government is due to sell new
long-dated debt.
Bonds had weakened earlier this week as risk appetite surged
on expectations of new stimulus from Japan, helping to send U.S.
shares to record highs and reducing demand for safe haven bonds.
The recent increase in yields appeared to draw more investor
interest on Wednesday even though they remained near historical
lows.
"There's talk that people are adding to their Treasury
positions, and we are continuing to see foreign buying on any
type of pullbacks," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in
fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in
price to yield 1.469 percent, down from 1.513 percent on
Tuesday.
The notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last
Wednesday on concerns about slowing global growth, which were
accelerated by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Renewed demand for U.S. debt may help the Treasury
Department sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday, the
final sale of $56 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.
The auction comes after a $24 billion sale of three-year
notes on Monday and a $20 billion sale of 10-year notes on
Tuesday both saw the weakest demand since 2009.
Thirty-year bonds have outperformed recently as investors
reach for longer duration to generate yield as interest rates
globally plunge and turn negative in countries from Germany to
Japan.
On Wednesday, 30-year bonds gained 1-1/32 in
price to yield 2.188 percent, down from 2.233 percent on
Tuesday. The bonds traded at record low yields of 2.089 percent
overnight on Monday.
(Editing by W Simon)