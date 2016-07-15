* Yields rise on stronger economic data * Consumer prices, retail sales gain in June By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices gained for a fourth straight month in June, while retail sales also rose more than expected in the month. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in May. The Commerce Department also said that retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in May. It was the third straight month of advances and lifted sales 2.7 percent from a year ago. Improving data in recent weeks, including a better-than-expected jobs report for June, has revived expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates later this year. Below-target inflation, however, has been a key factor holding the Fed back from a rate hike. Some components in the consumer price index also showed weakness with apparel prices falling 0.4 percent, the cost of used cars and trucks tumbling 1.1 percent and prices for new motor vehicles slipping 0.2 percent. "It's a good picture, but not one without its blemishes," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 12/32 in price to yield 1.57 percent, up from 1.53 percent on Thursday. The possibility that the Fed may raise rates has increased nervousness among some investors that Treasuries are not currently pricing in the possibility, with yields still holding near record lows. Ten-year notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last week on concerns about slowing global growth, which were exacerbated by Britain's June 23 vote to depart from the European Union. At the same time, long-dated Treasuries are seeing strong demand from foreign and other investors hunting for higher returns as bond yields plunge globally and are negative on sovereign bonds from Japan to Germany. (Editing by W Simon)