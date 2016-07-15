(Updates prices)
* Stronger economic data puts 2016 rate hike back in picture
* Consumer prices, retail sales gain in June
* Industrial production improves
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on
Friday after stronger economic data added to expectations that
the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again later this
year.
A stronger-than-expected employment report for June earlier
this month revived speculation that a rate hike is possible,
following a disappointing report the prior month.
Improving consumer price, retail sales and industrial
production data on Friday all helped to boost that view.
"Over the last week or so we've gotten
stronger-than-expected data across the board," said Dan
Mulholland, head of Treasury trading at Credit Agricole in New
York. "It's weighing on the market now that the
flight-to-quality trade fades."
Benchmark 10-year notes ended down 19/32 in
price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.53 percent on Thursday.
Ten-year notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last
week on concerns about slowing global growth, which were
exacerbated by Britain's June 23 vote to quit the European
Union.
The possibility that the Fed may raise rates has increased
nervousness among some investors that Treasuries are not
currently pricing in the possibility, with yields still holding
near record lows.
"Given the data we've gotten, yields are probably still too
low," said Mulholland.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2
percent last month after a similar gain in May.
Below-target inflation has been a key factor holding the Fed
back from a rate hike.
Some components in the consumer price index, however, showed
weakness with apparel prices falling 0.4 percent, the cost of
used cars and trucks tumbling 1.1 percent and prices for new
motor vehicles slipping 0.2 percent.
"It's a good picture, but not one without its blemishes,"
said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
The Commerce Department also said that retail sales
increased 0.6 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.2
percent gain in May. It was the third straight month of advances
and lifted sales 2.7 percent from a year ago.
Industrial production rose more than expected in June on
large gains in automotive manufacturing and utility output, the
Fed said.
U.S. business inventories rose more than expected in May,
though inventory investment likely weighed on economic growth
again in the second quarter.
