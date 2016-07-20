* U.S. stocks gain, weigh on Treasuries
* Growing expectations of Fed hike in December boosts yields
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Wednesday in thin trading, bolstered by gains in stocks
worldwide as well as a growing view that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates at least once this year despite risk
seen from recent geopolitical events.
Gains were led by U.S. long-dated yields, data showed, but
were still within recent trading ranges.
U.S. stocks traded higher on the day, lifted by
Microsoft earnings that easily beat expectations. At
the same, stronger-than-expected earnings from Europe's
technology sector boosted the region's stock indexes.
"It's a risk-on day, with equities higher, but we're looking
at light volume," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "We have some key events coming
over the next two days and next week so the market is
consolidating."
On Thursday, the European Central Bank holds its monetary
policy meeting weeks after Britain's surprise vote to leave the
European Union. The ECB is expected to hold rates and adopt a
wait-and-see stance.
Meanwhile, on Friday more U.S. economic data releases are
expected that could further shed light on the outlook for Fed
monetary policy in a post-Brexit environment.
In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.593
percent, up from 1.558 percent late on Tuesday.
U.S. 30-year bond prices fell 27/32 to yield
2.312 percent, down from 2.274 percent late Tuesday.
U.S. two-year notes slipped 1/32, with a yield of
0.718 percent.
Yields were also helped by growing expectations that the Fed
could actually raise rates in December given a spate of
generally upbeat U.S. data that followed a blockbuster U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report for June released a few weeks ago.
Fed funds futures rates on Wednesday suggested a 46 percent
perceived chance the Fed will hike at its December meeting,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, compared with less than
20 percent a few weeks ago.
"Things are a little calmer now and U.S. data overall are
better than expected so we are calling for at least one rate
increase in 2016 in December and now there's even some whisper
of a September hike," said Cantor's Lederer.
July 20 Wednesday 10:29AM New York / 1429 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-8/32 -0.96875
10YR TNotes SEP6 131-240/256 -0.296875
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.32 0.3247 0.000
Six-month bills 0.4275 0.4344 0.000
Two-year note 99-212/256 0.7142 0.020
Three-year note 99-176/256 0.8563 0.024
Five-year note 99-232/256 1.1445 0.031
Seven-year note 99-196/256 1.4105 0.034
10-year note 100-88/256 1.587 0.029
30-year bond 104-40/256 2.3064 0.032
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.25 -0.75
spread
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)