* U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low, boost
yields
* ECB's Draghi says euro zone has weathered Brexit
volatility
* Thirty-year JGB yields spike, helps U.S. yields overall
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. Treasury long-dated debt
yields rose on Thursday, boosted by generally upbeat U.S.
economic data as well as remarks by the European Central Bank's
president that downplayed the impact of Britain's move to exit
the European Union.
U.S. 10-year note yields, which move inversely to prices,
climbed to four-week peaks, while that of U.S. 30-year bonds
advanced to three-week highs. Long-dated yields climbed for a
second straight session.
Thursday's data showed U.S. initial jobless claims hit a
three-month low to a seasonally adjusted 253,000 for the week
ended July 16. Mid-Atlantic factory activity, however,
contracted but details showed new orders and employment were
higher.
"The U.S. data is actually quite good, and that pushed
yields higher," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
"I know the Philly Fed is a bit of a disappointment in the
headline, but if you look behind the headline, the data is
actually pretty good."
ECB President Mario Draghi's remarks on Thursday saying the
euro zone has withstood the uncertainty and the spike in
volatility associated with Brexit, helped U.S. yields a little
bit.
Italian bond yields rose to three-week high in the wake of
Draghi's comments.
The overall message, analysts said, was that Brexit's impact
has been more or less contained, suggesting global financial
markets are starting to stabilize.
In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.614
percent, up from 1.580 percent late on Wednesday. Earlier,
benchmark yields hit a high of 1.628 percent, its strongest
level since June 24.
U.S. 30-year bond prices fell more than a point
in price to yield 2.352 percent, down from 2.296 percent late on
Wednesday. The bond touched a three-week peak of 2.360 percent
earlier in the session.
U.S. two-year notes were little changed, yielding
0.722 percent.
Credit Agricole's Keeble said U.S. yields overall were
helped by the spike in Japanese 30-year bond yields
overnight. The 30-year bond yield rose as high as
7 basis points following the news.
The rise in yields came after news saying the Japanese
government is preparing a package of economic stimulus measures
totaling $190 billion or more.
July 21 Thursday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 170-9/32 -1.1875
10YR TNotes SEP6 131-200/256 -0.203125
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.3175 0.3222 -0.003
Six-month bills 0.4275 0.4344 -0.003
Two-year note 99-208/256 0.7225 0.009
Three-year note 99-174/256 0.8591 0.008
Five-year note 99-222/256 1.1527 0.015
Seven-year note 99-162/256 1.4307 0.025
10-year note 100-28/256 1.6128 0.033
30-year bond 103-64/256 2.3477 0.052
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 1.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 2.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 2.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap {USD10YTS=T {USD10YTS=T
spread WEB;PRIMACT WEB;NETCHNG
_1:2.6} _1:2.6}
U.S. 30-year dollar swap {USD30YTS=T {USD30YTS=T
spread WEB;PRIMACT WEB;NETCHNG
_1:2.6} _1:2.6}
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham)