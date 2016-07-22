* Fed funds futures suggest 48 pct chance of Dec tightening * Markets braces for FOMC, BOJ meetings next week By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher on Friday in light trading, bolstered by generally solid U.S. economic data over the last few weeks that support expectations of at least one interest rate hike this year from the Federal Reserve. Since a robust U.S. non-farm payrolls report two weeks ago, U.S. 10-year yields have risen more than 20 basis points, while those of U.S. two-year notes have gained nearly 10 basis points. These are not monster gains, but they do suggest that the U.S. economy is moving in the right direction, analysts said. "People are starting to look at recent fundamentals and some of the economic data here in the U.S. and some of them have been fairly solid," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York. "So some people are probably wondering at what point will the Fed acknowledge that U.S. economic data is going in the direction that supports tightening." Fed funds futures rates on Friday suggested a 48 percent chance the Fed will hike interest rates at its December meeting, from 47 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch. A few weeks ago that probability was less than 20 percent. In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.578 percent, up from 1.565 percent the previous session. Benchmark yields hit a high of 1.628 percent on Thursday, their highest level since June 24. U.S. 30-year bond prices dipped 2/32 in price to yield 2.304 percent, up from 2.301 percent late on Thursday. The yield had touched a three-week peak of 2.360 percent the day before. U.S. two-year notes were down 1/32, yielding 0.714 percent, up from 0.69 percent late on Thursday. Investors are bracing for a slew of economic events next week, including the Federal Open Market Committee and Bank of Japan meetings. The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady next week, but could strike a hawkish tone in its post-decision comments, analysts said. July's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, meanwhile, is set for release two weeks from now. "If we get another high jobs number, the Fed will be hard-pressed to consider a September hike," said Williams' Coard. July 22 Friday 11:02AM New York / 1502 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-18/32 0.09375 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-36/256 -0.09375 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.315 0.3196 0.000 Six-month bills 0.4225 0.4293 0.002 Two-year note 99-214/256 0.7106 0.021 Three-year note 99-190/256 0.838 0.022 Five-year note 100-6/256 1.1201 0.018 Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.3916 0.012 10-year note 100-128/256 1.5697 0.005 30-year bond 104-108/256 2.2943 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.50 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)