By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 25 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields edged up on Monday to four-week highs in advance of a $26
billion two-year note sale, part of $88 billion of
coupon-bearing government debt being auctioned this week.
Longer-dated Treasury yields followed Wall Street stocks
lower, with traders wary of possible signals from the Federal
Reserve about an interest rate increase later this year
following its upcoming policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"With stocks starting to fall, we are looking at some upward
momentum on longer-dated bond prices," said Justin Hoogendoorn,
head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.
Analysts attributed the rise in short-dated yields on
investors reducing their holdings of older Treasuries to make
room for this week's bond supply.
They expected the two-year, five-year and seven-year
auctions to fare well as the U.S. central bank is widely
expected to leave short-term rates unchanged at its latest
meeting.
While the U.S. economic expansion has persisted in the
aftermath of Britain's stunning vote last month to leave the
European Union, known as Brexit, Fed policy-makers remain
concerned about low inflation and productivity.
"They would probably kick the can down the road. After
Brexit, there are still a lot of risks in the market,"
Hoogendoorn said.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw nearly no chance
the Fed would raise rates this week, but they have raised
expectations of a rate increase by year-end to more than 50
percent.
The yield on the two-year note, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was up over 1 basis point to 0.723
percent after earlier reaching 0.731 percent, matching the near
four-week high struck last Thursday.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the new two-year
issue would yield 0.743 percent, compared with the 0.745 percent
yield at the prior two-year auction in June.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price for a yield of 1.561 percent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index was down 0.5
percent after posting a series of record highs last week on
upbeat company earnings.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)