* U.S. yields rise after consumer confidence, new home sales
data
* U.S. to sell $34 bln 5-year notes after weak 2-year
auction
* Traders uneasy over possible hawkish signal from Fed
* U.S. 2-year yield reaches post-Brexit peak
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 26 Yields on U.S. government
bonds edged higher on Tuesday ahead of a $34 billion auction of
five-year notes, while the Federal Reserve began a two-day
meeting that may produce clues on the timing on a possible
interest rate increase.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave its target
on policy rates at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent this week due to
global risks, but traders seemed wary of signals the Fed would
consider raising rates by year-end on signs the economic
expansion remains on track.
The domestic economy's resilience following Britain's
stunning vote to leave the European Union last month, known as
Brexit, may allow Fed policymakers to normalize interest rates
after raising them for the first time in nearly decade back in
December.
Uneasiness over Fed signals on the next rate hike in its
policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday has left
investors reluctant to buy short- and medium-dated Treasuries,
traders and analysts said.
"You might have the Fed being slightly hawkish on Wednesday.
What is the rush to buy two-year and five-year securities?" said
Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in
New York.
The Treasury Department will sell $34 billion in five-year
notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), following a weak $26 billion sale of
two-year notes on Monday. It will conclude this week's
coupon-bearing supply with a $28 billion auction of seven-year
notes on Thursday.
Ahead of the five-year supply, the latest data on consumer
confidence and new home sales signaled steady economic growth,
although data on manufacturing was mixed.
Treasury yields rose following the day's mostly encouraging
data, reversing an early decline following European government
debt, with yields stuck in negative territory due to purchases
by the European Central Bank.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 1
basis point at 1.582 percent, while the 30-year yield
edged up 1 basis point at 2.298 percent.
The two-year yield, which is sensitive to
traders' view on Fed policy, was up 1 basis point at 0.774
percent after reaching its highest level since the Brexit
referendum.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the new
five-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.169
percent, compared with 1.218 percent at the prior auction in
June.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)