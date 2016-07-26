* U.S. 2-year yield hit post-Brexit peak on jitters about
Fed
* Citi economic surprise index rises to highest in 21 months
* Bidding at latest 5-year note sale weakest in 7 years
* Weaker U.S. stock, oil prices support longer-dated yields
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. Treasury short-dated
yields held firm on Tuesday with the two-year note yield
hovering at its highest in more than four weeks as the Federal
Reserve began a two-day meeting that may produce clues on the
timing of a possible interest rate hike.
Short-to-medium government yields touched session highs
following a poor $34 billion five-year note auction, which
fetched the weakest bidding in seven years.
Longer-dated Treasury yields, however, fell on safehaven
demand tied to lower U.S. stock and oil prices.
Shorter-dated maturities lagged longer-dated issues on
jitters whether the Fed would consider raising rates by year-end
on signs the economic expansion remains on track.
"If the Fed sees things better, you could be under water
right away," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
Worries about Britain's vote to leave the European Union and
the drag it would have on the world's biggest economy have faded
amid evidence of resilience in the U.S. housing and labor
sectors.
Citi Research's barometer on U.S. economic data surprises
reached its highest level in over 21 months following
better-than-expected readings on new home sales and consumer
confidence on Tuesday.
Still, traders expect the U.S. central bank to leave its
target range on policy rates at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent due
to global risks and softness in domestic manufacturing.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 48 percent of a
U.S. rate hike by year-end, compared with 52 percent on Monday
and 45 percent a week ago, CME Group's FedWatch program showed.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will release its latest policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT) on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1
basis point at 1.565 percent, while the 30-year yield
slipped about half basis point to 2.283 percent.
The two-year yield, which is sensitive to
traders' view on Fed policy, was little changed at 0.762 percent
after reaching 0.7780 percent, its highest since the Brexit
referendum.
Treasury yields initially fell in step with European
government debt, which has seen yields stuck in negative
territory due to purchases by the European Central Bank.
The Dow and S&P 500 were modestly lower on the day.
U.S. oil futures settled down 0.5 percent at $42.92 after
falling to its lowest level since April on worries about
oversupply.
July 26 Tuesday 3:20PM New York / 1920 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-27/32 0-9/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-24/256 0-8/256
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.3175 0.3222 -0.008
Six-month bills 0.415 0.4216 -0.010
Two-year note 99-250/256 0.7618 -0.001
Three-year note 99-170/256 0.8649 0.003
Five-year note 99-240/256 1.138 0.000
Seven-year note 99-220/256 1.3963 -0.005
10-year note 100-144/256 1.5628 -0.010
30-year bond 104-184/256 2.2808 -0.008
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.25 -4.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 -2.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 -1.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.00 -0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.75 -0.75
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane
Craft)