* Longer-dated yields bounce from 1-1/2 week lows * U.S. 7-year supply seen sold at lowest yield in over 3 years NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday, with longer-dated yields rising from 1-1/2 week lows in advance of a $28 billion auction of seven-year notes, the final part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing securities for sale. The drop in bond prices partly reversed Wednesday's market rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, left interest rates unchanged and offered no hint it was in a rush to raise them even as it acknowledged fewer near-term risks in its outlook on the U.S. economy. "Near-term risks to the economic outlook have diminished," the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said following a two-day meeting. The FOMC gave a nod to improvement in the labor market and consumer spending, with little fallout so far from Britain's surprising decision to leave the European Union last month. But policymakers remained concerned about weak business investment and an inflation rate stuck below the Fed's 2 percent target. Thursday's data on trade and jobless claims supported a view that the U.S. economy is expanding at a moderate pace. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, edged up half a basis point to 0.734 percent. It reached 0.778 percent on Tuesday, its highest since Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.528 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday, while the 30-year bond fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.246 percent, up 2 basis points. The Treasury Department will sell the latest seven-year note issue at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the seven-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.372 percent, down from 1.497 percent at the prior auction in June and which would be the lowest yield at a seven-year auction since April 2013. July 28 Thursday 9:45AM New York / 1345 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 172-22/32 -0-17/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-104/256 -0-36/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2775 0.2815 -0.030 Six-month bills 0.38 0.386 -0.008 Two-year note 100-8/256 0.7342 0.004 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.8356 0.011 Five-year note 100-12/256 1.1153 0.014 Seven-year note 100-20/256 1.3631 0.019 10-year note 100-220/256 1.5301 0.015 30-year bond 105-112/256 2.2485 0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.25 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)