* Longer-dated yields touch 2-week lows after weak data * U.S. 7-year note auction entices mediocre demand * Bids for bonds fade after report on possible BOJ stimulus (Updates market action, adds quote, byline) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Thursday, with longer-dated yields dropping to two-week lows, as the possibility of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan offset softer-than-expected readings on traded goods and jobless claims. The mildly disappointing data supported the notion the U.S. economy is not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates before the end of the year at the earliest; on Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged. The outlook for steady U.S. rates rekindled some appetite for U.S. government debt. Demand for the Treasury Department's $28 billion sale of seven-year notes was tepid but still stronger than in two-year and five-year auctions earlier this week. Bids for bonds abated following a Reuters report that said the BOJ, under pressure from the government, is considering specific measures for more monetary stimulus to help its sluggish economy. "The Japanese wants more stimulus. That could create a more risk-on sentiment and reduce some demand for bonds," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. It was unclear how the BOJ would step up a stimulus program that already includes negative interest rates and the annual purchase of Japanese government bonds worth 110 trillion to 120 trillion yen (about $1 trillion to $1.1 trillion). In late U.S. trading, the two-year Treasury yield , which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down 1.5 basis points at 0.715 percent. It reached 0.778 percent on Tuesday, the highest since Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price for a yield of 1.506 percent, down 1 basis point from Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was flat, yielding 2.228 percent. Longer-dated yields fell to two-week lows earlier on Thursday on a wider-than-expected $63.3 billion U.S. trade deficit on goods in June and an unexpectedly rise in new unemployment claims last week. Thursday's data reinforced the notion of modest U.S. economic growth ahead of the government's initial reading on the gross domestic product for the second quarter. Still, the Fed in its latest policy statement left the door open for a possible rate increase later this year despite concerns about weak business spending and low inflation. "We view the risk as one of a path of further removal of policy accommodation" from the Fed, said Bill Northey, chief investment officer for the Private Client Group at U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana. July 28 Thursday 3:43PM New York / 1943 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 173-11/32 0-4/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-152/256 0-12/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.24 0.2435 -0.069 Six-month bills 0.3725 0.3784 -0.016 Two-year note 100-18/256 0.7145 -0.016 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.8142 -0.011 Five-year note 100-46/256 1.088 -0.013 Seven-year note 100-60/256 1.3394 -0.005 10-year note 101-16/256 1.5078 -0.007 30-year bond 105-228/256 2.2283 0.000 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.50 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)