* Traders pare Fed rate-hike view on paltry U.S. growth * Benchmark yields hit 2-week lows, 2-year yield 1-week low * U.S. yields jumped after BOJ move falls short of expectations * Treasuries on track for slim return in July - Barclays (Updates market action, adds quote, byline) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields touching two-week lows as disappointing U.S. economic growth data caused traders to scale back expectations on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in the coming months. Gross domestic product (GDP), the government's broadest economic gauge, grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate after rising by a downwardly revised 0.8 percent pace in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth rising at a 2.6 percent rate in the last quarter. "The economy is running at a very low-productivity growth rate. This continues to provide strong support for U.S. Treasuries," said Jan Dehn, global head of research at Ashmore Investment Management in London. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.475 percent after hitting a two-week low of 1.472 percent. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down 5 basis points at 0.671 percent, its lowest in over a week. It rose to 0.778 percent on Tuesday, which was its highest since Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23. With the drop in yields this week, U.S. government bonds are on track for a return of about 0.08 percent in July following a 2.21 percent gain in June, an index compiled by Barclays showed. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 33 percent chance the Fed would raise rates by year-end, down from 43 percent on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. The bond market rebounded from overnight losses after the Bank of Japan's expansion of its bond purchase or quantitative easing (QE) program fell short of expectations. Investors had hoped for an aggressive move that would increase the BOJ's purchase of Japanese government bonds. "All the QE central banks are facing the same problem. They are running out of bullets. The BOJ reflects that," Dehn said. While the latest headline GDP figures missed expectations due largely to a plunge in inventories, the report's details were seen as less ominous among some analysts who cited strength in consumer spending and modest price growth. Another quarter of sub-par U.S. growth may keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates in September, analysts said. However, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at an event in Cambridge, Massachusetts that data in coming months could support up to two rate increases this year.