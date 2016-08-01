* Appetite for Microsoft offering skews demand away from
U.S. Treasuries
* Microsoft selling seven-tranche U.S. dollar bond - IFR
* Yields rise from Friday's multi-week lows
* Profit-taking helps push yields higher
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday from Friday's multi-week lows in anticipation of a
corporate bond offering from Microsoft, with
profit-taking also fueling the move.
Microsoft is selling a seven-tranche U.S. dollar bond Monday
to finance its acquisition of LinkedIn, one of the banks
managing the deal told IFR. Two market sources told IFR they
expect the Microsoft bond to be U.S. $15 billion in size.
The view that yields were likely headed higher after having
fallen sharply on Friday, as well as investors' favoring the
imminent Microsoft bond offering over U.S. Treasuries, reduced
demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. U.S. 30-year
Treasuries bore the brunt of the selling since the Microsoft
offering includes several longer-dated issues, analysts said.
Orders for the offering have reached over US $30 billion,
one of the banks managing the deal told IFR. U.S. 30-year
Treasuries prices fell more than a full point in
price, with yields hitting a session high of 2.244 percent.
Yields had hit a more than two-week low of 2.177 percent on
Friday.
"The competition from the corporate sector is weighing on
Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Investors also took profits after the gain in Treasuries
prices and drop in yields on Friday, which analysts said was
magnified by institutional month-end buying.
"This is a little bit of a follow-through from late on
Friday, when the prices got kind of silly because of month-end,"
said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of
Nova Scotia in New York.
He also said Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S.
second-quarter gross domestic product growth data had reduced
the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate increases any
time soon, rendering Treasuries prices more vulnerable to daily
flows and the pricing of corporate bond deals.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices were last down
8/32 to yield 1.487 percent, after touching a more than two-week
low in yield of 1.450 percent Friday.
Short-dated yields rose slightly. U.S. three-year Treasuries
yields were last at 0.763 percent, from a nearly
three-week low of 0.747 percent touched Friday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)