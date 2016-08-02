* Japan announces $132 billion in fiscal stimulus * Japan stimulus dampens demand for U.S. Treasuries * U.S. 30-year yields hit more than one-week high By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. Treasury yields surged on Tuesday after Japan unveiled fiscal stimulus measures, dampening demand for U.S. government debt and sending long-dated U.S. yields to their highest levels in more than a week. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132 billion in fiscal measures, sending Japanese government bond yields higher. But even before the announcement, those bonds saw their worst sell-off in more than three years as investors feared the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of its aggressive government bond buying. Higher Japanese government bond yields removed a pillar of support for U.S. Treasuries, analysts said, since a key source of investor demand for U.S. Treasuries has been their higher yields relative to low or negative yields elsewhere. Japan's fiscal stimulus is seen as positive for growth, which is negative for safe-haven government bonds, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. Japan's government will issue several billion dollars of 40-year bonds as soon as September to fund the new stimulus measures, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The announcement of the new bond issuance also pushed yields higher, Misra said. "There's a general appreciation that monetary policy is at its limits," Misra said, referring to policies such as central bank bond purchases, which differ from fiscal stimulus in that they suppress rather than lift yields. U.S. 30-year yields rose the most among U.S. Treasuries and hit 2.332 percent, their highest level since July 21, while prices on the bonds fell by more than two full points. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a six-day high of 1.573 percent. "There is definitely some siphoning off of demand to other markets, including the U.S., because of the BOJ," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York. He said U.S. Treasury yields could remain at elevated levels until Friday's U.S. employment report for July, which could sway traders' views on whether the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in September or December. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last up more than four basis points on the day at 1.542 percent. Short-dated yields also rose, with three-year yields last up nearly two basis points on the day at 0.793 percent. August 2 Tuesday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT Price 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-128/256 -0-76/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2825 0.2866 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.3975 0.4049 0.004 Two-year note 100-32/256 0.6867 0.008 Three-year note 99-228/256 0.7876 0.014 Five-year note 100-56/256 1.0799 0.026 Seven-year note 99-68/256 1.3605 0.033 10-year note 100-192/256 1.542 0.045 30-year bond 104-72/256 2.3005 0.063 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.00 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)