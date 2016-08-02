* Japan announces $132 billion in fiscal stimulus
* Japan stimulus dampens demand for U.S. Treasuries
* U.S. 30-year yields hit more than one-week high
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. Treasury yields surged on
Tuesday after Japan unveiled fiscal stimulus measures, dampening
demand for U.S. government debt and sending long-dated U.S.
yields to their highest levels in more than a week.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132
billion in fiscal measures, sending Japanese government bond
yields higher. But even before the announcement, those bonds saw
their worst sell-off in more than three years as investors
feared the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of its
aggressive government bond buying.
Higher Japanese government bond yields removed a pillar of
support for U.S. Treasuries, analysts said, since a key source
of investor demand for U.S. Treasuries has been their higher
yields relative to low or negative yields elsewhere.
Japan's fiscal stimulus is seen as positive for growth,
which is negative for safe-haven government bonds, said Priya
Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New
York.
Japan's government will issue several billion dollars of
40-year bonds as soon as September to fund the new stimulus
measures, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The announcement of the new bond issuance also pushed yields
higher, Misra said.
"There's a general appreciation that monetary policy is at
its limits," Misra said, referring to policies such as central
bank bond purchases, which differ from fiscal stimulus in that
they suppress rather than lift yields.
U.S. 30-year yields rose the most among U.S.
Treasuries and hit 2.332 percent, their highest level since July
21, while prices on the bonds fell by more than two full points.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a six-day high of 1.573
percent.
"There is definitely some siphoning off of demand to other
markets, including the U.S., because of the BOJ," said David
Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams
Capital in New York.
He said U.S. Treasury yields could remain at elevated levels
until Friday's U.S. employment report for July, which could sway
traders' views on whether the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates in September or December.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last up more than four
basis points on the day at 1.542 percent. Short-dated yields
also rose, with three-year yields last up nearly two
basis points on the day at 0.793 percent.
August 2 Tuesday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT
Price
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-128/256 -0-76/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2825 0.2866 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.3975 0.4049 0.004
Two-year note 100-32/256 0.6867 0.008
Three-year note 99-228/256 0.7876 0.014
Five-year note 100-56/256 1.0799 0.026
Seven-year note 99-68/256 1.3605 0.033
10-year note 100-192/256 1.542 0.045
30-year bond 104-72/256 2.3005 0.063
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 1.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.00 1.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -1.25
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)