* U.S. July non-farm payrolls beat expectations, up
255,000
* U.S. 2- to 10-year yields set for biggest rise since
mid-May
* 10-year yields hit highest levels in more than a week
* Bets on December Fed rate hike ratcheted up
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury yields jumped
on Friday, with yields on bonds maturing in 10 years and less
set to post their biggest daily rise since mid-May, after a
stronger-than-expected July employment report boosted
expectations for another Federal Reserve interest rate hike
this year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs last month as
hiring rose broadly and the jobs gain for June was revised
upward to 292,000, the Labor Department said. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 180,000
in July.
While the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent
versus economists' expectations that it would dip to 4.8
percent, average hourly wages highlighted labor market
strength with an increase of 8 cents for an annual rise of
2.6 percent.
After the data, Federal funds futures implied traders saw
a 45.4 percent chance of a Fed rate increase by the end of
the year, compared to just a 32.1 percent chance on Thursday,
according to data from CME Group's FedWatch program.
"The selloff in shorter-maturity bonds says the bond
market today thinks the Fed is likely to tighten sometime in
the immediate months ahead," said Jonathan Lewis, chief
investment officer at Fiera Capital Inc in New York.
U.S. 10- and seven-year yields hit more than one-week
highs of 1.589 percent and 1.410 percent
, respectively, while yields on shorter-dated
maturities hit their highest levels in a week. U.S. five-year
note yields were last up nearly 11 basis points,
marking the biggest rise.
The jump in yields accelerated in afternoon trading.
Analysts said a rally in U.S. equities after the jobs data
hurt appetite for safe-haven U.S. government bonds, with the
U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index touching a record
intraday high.
Treasuries maturing between two and 10 years were on
track for their biggest one-day yield rise since May 18,
while 30-year yields were set for their biggest in more than
three weeks.
"This is just a constant grinding higher" in yields, said
Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between three and 30 years
were set to post their first weekly rise in three, while
two-year yields were set for their first jump in
two weeks.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down
1-12/32 to yield 2.318 percent, from a yield of 2.255 percent
late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year prices were last
down 25/32 to yield 1.590 percent, from a yield of 1.502
percent late Thursday.
August 5 Friday 3:40PM New York / 1940 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-13/32 -1-24/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-20/256 -0-224/2
56
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.265 0.2689 0.005
Six-month bills 0.4325 0.4407 0.032
Two-year note 100-12/256 0.7261 0.079
Three-year note 99-184/256 0.8472 0.100
Five-year note 99-242/256 1.1363 0.108
Seven-year note 98-240/256 1.4104 0.100
10-year note 100-84/256 1.5885 0.087
30-year bond 103-228/256 2.3183 0.063
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)