* BOE unable to find sufficient bond sellers for reverse
auction
* UK bond buying spurs appetite for U.S., German govt debt
* U.S. productivity falls for third straight quarter
* 10-, 30-year Treasury prices rise
(Updates to market close, adds quote, info on BOE bond buying)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
prices rose on Tuesday after a weak report on U.S. productivity
and a reverse auction in which the Bank of England failed to
meet its long-dated bond purchasing target boosted the appetite
for U.S. government debt.
The BOE fell 52 million pounds ($68 million) short of its
target to buy more than 1 billion pounds of long-dated UK
government debt, failing to find enough sellers for the first
time since it started its quantitative easing program in 2009.
The British central bank announced last week that it would
be increasing its bond buying in addition to cutting interest
rates in the latest effort to stimulate the country's economy.
Because there was a scarcity of sellers, those who had sold
bonds to the BOE ended up selling more than they had and were
forced to buy them on the open market to cover their position,
said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst Justin Lederer.
"That gave a big bid to the gilt market," Lederer said. "As
everything is connected these days, Treasuries and (German
government bonds) caught a bid as well."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32 in
price to yield 1.547 percent. The 30-year bond
gained 29/32 in price to yield 2.259 percent.
Earlier, a weak report on U.S. productivity suggested the
economy may not be growing as quickly as anticipated, prompting
investors to cut long-term inflation expectations.
Non-farm productivity fell for the third straight quarter,
raising concerns about corporate profits and companies' ability
to maintain the strong pace of hiring exhibited in recent
months.
Low productivity also signals that inflation will likely
remain slow in the long term, which would make longer-dated
Treasuries more attractive to investors.
Additionally, it has become a favored indicator of growth
for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, analysts said.
"Productivity is usually not a day trade item, but I do
think the weakness in that report today is probably responsible
for an early bid in Treasuries," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The lower-than-expected
productivity, the third negative in a row, is something that
Yellen will clearly notice."
Productivity fell at a 0.5 percent rate in the second
quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent
rise.
Analysts also pointed to a strong 3-year note auction
earlier in the day that helped whet the appetite for U.S.
government debt overall.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alan
Crosby)