* Treasury prices rise with developed market bonds on
minimal data
* BOE fully covered gilt auction pares Treasury price gains
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. Treasury prices edged up
on Wednesday in line with global bonds, as limited economic data
and concern about the continued effectiveness of central banks
gave safe-haven U.S. government debt a modest bump.
Prices rose early in the North American session, touching
session highs just before 9 a.m. EST (1200 GMT).
But prices pared gains after the Bank of England (BOE) fully
covered its asset purchase operation of 1.17 billion pounds
($1.52 billion) worth of British government debt with maturities
between seven and 15 years.
"We're just sort of tracking alongside," said Priya Misra,
head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. "Moves in the UK
actually pared back after the auction, so I think that explains
why the U.S. rate move has also faded a bit from earlier."
The British central bank has been buying government bonds as
part of its efforts to stimulate the economy. But the BOE fell
52 million pounds ($68 million) short of its target on Tuesday,
which prompted a wave of buying in British markets that also
pushed investors into U.S. government debt.
The BOE's inability to carry out its reverse auction on
Tuesday and the possibility of coming up short in its bond
buying Wednesday fueled investor concern that central bank
policy has reached its limit, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Societe Generale.
"It comes down to the same subject - how much can central
banks really do on the monetary policy front," Rajappa said.
"They're starting to reach their limits on asset purchases not
just in the UK, but in Japan. That's what's ultimately the issue
here."
U.S. Treasuries offer yields about three times higher than
British government bonds, also known as gilts. Ten-year
Treasuries are yielding nearly 1 percentage point above their
U.K. counterparts, the most since June 2000, according to
Reuters data.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up
6/32 in price to yield 1.526 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond
rose 12/32 in price to yield 2.241 percent.
In London, 10-year gilts hit a new all-time low
in yield, falling to 0.515 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)