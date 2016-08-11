* Yield on 30-year bond supply seen up from record low in
July
* Heavy corporate issuance adds to pressure on Treasury
prices
* Steady overseas yields limit selling of U.S. bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Thursday as investors reduced their bond holdings in advance of
a $15 billion sale of 30-year bonds, the final leg of the
government's $62 billion quarterly refunding this week.
The 30-year bond sale follows solid demand at the three-year
and 10-year auctions earlier this week.
The Treasuries market was also under pressure from a wave of
corporate bond supply. Companies have raised nearly $30 billion
in investment-grade debt this week, bringing the monthly total
to $76.9 billion, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
"There's definitely supply concession with the 30-year and
corporate supply," said Stan Sun, interest rate strategist at
Nomura Securities International in New York.
A drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims also underpinned
selling in Treasuries as it supported the view of an improving
labor market, keeping alive the possibility the Federal Reserve
may raise interest rates by year-end.
The price decline in U.S. bonds was limited by steady yields
in Britain, where 10-year gilt yield last traded at
0.535 percent.
The Bank of England's renewed purchases of British
government debt, which began this week in an effort to help the
economy in the aftermath of June's Brexit referendum, have
intensified demand for longer-dated Treasuries.
In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.522
percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was 14/32 lower in price,
yielding 2.246 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday.
Trading volume was lighter than usual with Japanese markets
closed for a public holiday.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
30-year bond issue to sell at a yield of 2.254
percent.
At the prior 30-year auction in July, the U.S. Treasury
Department paid investors and dealers a record low yield of
2.172 percent.
August 11 Thursday 10:37AM New York / 1437 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 173 -0-15/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-144/256 -0-44/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2725 0.2772 -0.010
Six-month bills 0.42 0.4267 0.000
Two-year note 100-26/256 0.6979 0.008
Three-year note 99-206/256 0.816 0.011
Five-year note 100-42/256 1.091 0.021
Seven-year note 99-74/256 1.3573 0.020
10-year note 99-208/256 1.5203 0.019
30-year bond 105-144/256 2.2427 0.016
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 -1.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -1.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 -1.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.50 -1.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)