* 10-year yields fall to lowest since Aug. 1
* Retail sales, producer price data miss expectation
* Investors reduce expectations for Fed hike
* Yield decline exacerbated by dollar fall vs yen
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
fell to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Friday after
weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. retail sales and producer
prices suggested U.S. inflation may not be gaining steam and
that the Federal Reserve could be slow to raise overnight
interest rates.
U.S. retail sales were flat for July, missing economists'
expectations for a modest 0.4 percent rise, and producer prices
recorded their biggest drop in nearly a year last month on
declining costs for services and energy products.
"The relationship is pretty straightforward, with low
inflation and low growth comes lower interest rates," said Guy
LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
LLC in Philadelphia.
Fed fund futures showed investors reduced their bets the Fed
would raise rates before the end of the year. Traders see a 43
percent chance the Fed hikes rates by its December meeting,
versus a 52 percent chance on Thursday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell
to their lowest since Aug. 1 after the data, touching a low of
1.48 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond hit its
lowest yield since Aug. 5, at 2.21 percent.
The 10-year note was last up 24/32 in price for a yield of
1.49 percent, down about 8 basis points from the late Thursday
close. The 30-year Treasury bond rose 1-9/32 in price to yield
2.229 percent, about 7 basis points lower than Thursday's close.
The biggest move in yields was in the seven-year note
, which fell about 9 basis points to 1.33 percent.
The move was exaggerated by buying of the Japanese yen,
LeBas said. Longer-dated Treasury yields have moved largely in
concert with the yen in recent months, dropping as the
dollar has declined against the Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasuries have attracted more overseas investors as
government debt in other developed markets like Japan has moved
to negative yields at maturities up to 10 years. Ten-year
Japanese government bonds currently yield -0.101 percent,
meaning investors lose money if they hold them to maturity.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)