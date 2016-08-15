* Investors hope BOJ to take more action after weak domestic
data
* All-time highs on Wall Street reduce U.S. bond demand
* U.S. high-grade issuance seen at $10 bln-$15 bln this week
-IFR
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Monday, with benchmark yields rising from near two-week lows as
hopes of more overseas central bank stimuli stoked demand for
stocks and other risky assets, reducing demand for low-yielding
government debt.
Hedging linked to this week's corporate bond supply also
spurred selling in Treasuries, analysts said.
Higher oil prices, boosted by hopes producers would act to
stabilize the market, together with bets the Bank of Japan may
provide more measures to help its economy in the wake of
disappointing domestic growth and inflation data, propelled Wall
Street's three major indexes to all-time highs.
"There is a bit of risk-on sentiment with the S&P at a
record high. There is also some corporate bond hedging," said
Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in
New York.
On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.541
percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday.
The 10-year yield touched a near two-week low on Friday
following surprisingly weak data on July U.S. retail sales. They
undercut optimism about economic growth in the third quarter
stemming from an upbeat July jobs report a week earlier.
Monday's U.S. data was mixed, supporting the view that
third-quarter gross domestic product may not be as strong as
previously thought.
The New York Federal Reserve's "Empire" regional business
gauge unexpectedly fell into contraction territory in August,
while the National Association of Home Builders Association said
its measure of members' view on the housing market edged up, as
expected, in August. But it revised down its July reading.
On the supply front, companies are expected to sell $10
billion to $15 billion in investment-grade bonds this week,
following nearly $39 billion sold last week, according to IFR, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.
August 15 Monday 10:32AM New York / 1432 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 172 -0-31/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-72/256 -0-64/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2775 0.2823 0.000
Six-month bills 0.43 0.4369 0.008
Two-year note 100-12/256 0.7258 0.016
Three-year note 99-184/256 0.8452 0.021
Five-year note 99-250/256 1.1298 0.029
Seven-year note 99-20/256 1.3895 0.029
10-year note 99-144/256 1.5474 0.032
30-year bond 99-152/256 2.2687 0.034
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 -1.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 -1.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.00 -1.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.50 -0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.00 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)