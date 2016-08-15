* Investors hope BOJ to take more action after weak domestic data * All-time highs on Wall Street reduce U.S. bond demand * U.S. high-grade issuance seen at $10 bln-$15 bln this week -IFR By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday, with benchmark yields rising from near two-week lows as hopes of more overseas central bank stimuli stoked demand for stocks and other risky assets, reducing demand for low-yielding government debt. Hedging linked to this week's corporate bond supply also spurred selling in Treasuries, analysts said. Higher oil prices, boosted by hopes producers would act to stabilize the market, together with bets the Bank of Japan may provide more measures to help its economy in the wake of disappointing domestic growth and inflation data, propelled Wall Street's three major indexes to all-time highs. "There is a bit of risk-on sentiment with the S&P at a record high. There is also some corporate bond hedging," said Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York. On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.541 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield touched a near two-week low on Friday following surprisingly weak data on July U.S. retail sales. They undercut optimism about economic growth in the third quarter stemming from an upbeat July jobs report a week earlier. Monday's U.S. data was mixed, supporting the view that third-quarter gross domestic product may not be as strong as previously thought. The New York Federal Reserve's "Empire" regional business gauge unexpectedly fell into contraction territory in August, while the National Association of Home Builders Association said its measure of members' view on the housing market edged up, as expected, in August. But it revised down its July reading. On the supply front, companies are expected to sell $10 billion to $15 billion in investment-grade bonds this week, following nearly $39 billion sold last week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. August 15 Monday 10:32AM New York / 1432 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 172 -0-31/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-72/256 -0-64/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2775 0.2823 0.000 Six-month bills 0.43 0.4369 0.008 Two-year note 100-12/256 0.7258 0.016 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.8452 0.021 Five-year note 99-250/256 1.1298 0.029 Seven-year note 99-20/256 1.3895 0.029 10-year note 99-144/256 1.5474 0.032 30-year bond 99-152/256 2.2687 0.034 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)