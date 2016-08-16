* U.S. 2-year yield hits near 3-week high on Dudley's
remarks
* Muted CPI data offset by surprise rise in housing starts
* Corporate supply adds selling pressure on Treasury prices
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasury prices slipped on
Monday, with the two-year yield touching a near three-week high
in the wake of comments from the head of the New York Federal
Reserve, who said the central bank may possibly raise interest
rates in September if the economy improves further.
New York Fed President William Dudley's comments concurred
with data that showed moderate economic growth with inflation
still running below the Fed's 2 percent goal.
"The market sell-off is largely due to Dudley. His whole
tone was a bit hawkish which was surprising," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 9/32 in price for a yield of 1.583
percent, up 3 basis points from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond was 14/32 lower in price to
yield 2.297 percent, up 2 basis points on the day.
The two-year yield, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was up 2 basis points at 0.750
percent after touching a near three-week peak at 0.758 percent,
according to Reuters data.
Treasury prices were also under pressure on competition from
higher-yielding corporate supply.
Companies have raised nearly $89 billion through selling
investment-grade bonds so far this month, putting the sector's
issuance on pace for an August record, according to IFR, a unit
of Thomson Reuters.
Treasury prices rose in earlier overseas trading due to
losses in Asian equity markets as a rise in the yen
against the dollar renewed worries about weaker Japanese
exports.
The U.S. bond market reversed its gains after Dudley told
the Fox Business Network on Tuesday, "I think it's possible" to
hike rates at a mid-September policy meeting.
When asked about asset values, Dudley pointed out, "One area
that looks stretched to me is the bond market," with the 10-year
Treasury yield being "pretty low."
Interest rates futures turned lower on Dudley's comments.
They implied traders saw a 55 percent chance the Fed would raise
rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, up from 42 percent on
Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
On the data front, the government said U.S. consumer prices
were unchanged in July, resulting in a 12-month rise to 0.8
percent from June's 1.0 percent increase, while housing starts
unexpectedly rose 2.1 percent to a five-month high in July.
August 16 Tuesday 11:19AM New York / 1519 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-4/32 -0-20/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 131-228/256 -0-92/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3019 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.4525 0.4598 0.003
Two-year note 100 0.75 0.024
Three-year note 99-162/256 0.8745 0.031
Five-year note 99-206/256 1.1657 0.036
Seven-year note 98-200/256 1.4347 0.041
10-year note 99-56/256 1.5848 0.033
30-year bond 99 2.2963 0.020
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 -0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.75 -1.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -51.25 -0.75
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)