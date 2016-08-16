* U.S. 2-year yield hits near 3-week high on Dudley's
remarks
* Atlanta Fed's Lockhart won't rule out two rate hikes in
2016
* Muted CPI data offset by surprise rise in housing starts
* Corporate supply adds selling pressure on Treasuries
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasury prices slipped on
Tuesday, with the two-year yield touching a near-three-week high
as comments from two top Federal Reserve officials rekindled
bets the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates by year-end
if the economy improves further.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed chief
Dennis Lockhart's comments concurred with data that showed
moderate economic growth with inflation still running below the
Fed's 2 percent goal.
"The Fed wants to telegraph that it is in the process of
normalizing rates and the market is underpricing a rate hike for
this year," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at
John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32
in price for a yield of 1.575 percent, up 2 basis points from
late on Monday.
The two-year yield, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was up 2 basis points at 0.750
percent after touching a near three-week peak at 0.758 percent,
according to Reuters data.
Treasury prices were also under pressure on competition from
higher-yielding corporate supply.
Companies have raised nearly $89 billion through selling
investment-grade bonds so far this month, putting the sector's
issuance on pace for an August record, according to IFR, a unit
of Thomson Reuters.
Treasury prices rose in overseas trading due to losses in
Asian equity markets as a rise in the yen against the
dollar renewed worries about weaker Japanese exports.
The three major U.S. stock indexes' decline from their
record close set on Monday limited the drop in bond prices.
The U.S. bond market reversed its gains after New York Fed's
Dudley told the Fox Business Network on Tuesday, "I think it's
possible" to hike rates at a mid-September policy meeting.
The Atlanta Fed's Lockhart said in a speech later on Tuesday
that the U.S. economy is likely strong enough for at least one
interest rate increase before the end of 2016, with two hikes a
possibility.
Interest rate futures implied traders saw a 50 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting, up from 42 percent on Monday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
The government said U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in
July, resulting in a 12-month rise to 0.8 percent, while housing
starts unexpectedly rose 2.1 percent to a five-month high in
July.
August 16 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-3/32 -0-21/32
10YR TNotes SEP6 132 -0-64/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3019 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.4475 0.4547 -0.002
Two-year note 100-2/256 0.7459 0.020
Three-year note 99-166/256 0.8692 0.026
Five-year note 99-216/256 1.1575 0.028
Seven-year note 98-220/256 1.4228 0.029
10-year note 99-76/256 1.5763 0.024
30-year bond 98-248/256 2.2978 0.022
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 -0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -14.00 -1.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -52.00 -1.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan
Grebler)