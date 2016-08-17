* FOMC minutes signal more evidence needed for a rate increase * U.S. 2-year yield hits 3-week high before July minutes * St. Louis Fed's Bullard sees no more than one rate hike in 2016 (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday with the two-year yield retreating from a three-week high, as the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting in July hinted at a general agreement that more data are required for an interest rate increase. The Fed's minutes from its July 26-27 meeting came after comments by two policymakers, New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart on Tuesday, which rekindled bets the Fed may raise interest rates by year-end if the economy improves further. "They want to move, but they are clinging to this data-dependent theme," said Ninh Chung, head of investment strategy at Silicon Valley Bank in San Francisco. Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, thought the economy may be strong enough for them to normalize policy further, the latest Fed minutes showed. Several of them, however, said a slowdown in the future pace of hiring would argue against a near-term hike. Broadly speaking, FOMC members said they wanted to "leave their policy options open." Treasuries prices, which had been little changed ahead of the FOMC minutes, turned higher in reaction to the minutes, led by longer-dated issues. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in price to yield 1.553 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was up 22/32 in price for a yield of 2.265 percent, down 3 basis points. The two-year yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down 1 basis point at 0.734 percent after touching a three-week peak at 0.774 percent shortly before the release of the FOMC minutes. Shorter-dated maturities lagged longer-dated issues on the view the Fed remains on track to raise rates in the coming months, albeit a at glacial pace due to global risks and domestic inflation stuck below its 2 percent goal, analysts said. "As long as inflation stays low, they could keep policy accommodation as long as they want," said Roger Bayston, senior vice president at Franklin Templeton's fixed income group in San Mateo, California. Interest rate futures implied traders saw a 50 percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, versus 52 percent on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Before the release of the FOMC minutes, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said one rate hike is all that is needed for a long time to come and it does not have to happen anytime soon. August 17 Wednesday 3:34PM New York / 1934 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-22/32 0-19/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-40/256 0-40/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3019 0.000 Six-month bills 0.4525 0.4598 0.005 Two-year note 100-8/256 0.7338 -0.012 Three-year note 99-174/256 0.8587 -0.010 Five-year note 99-236/256 1.1412 -0.017 Seven-year note 98-252/256 1.4038 -0.019 10-year note 99-124/256 1.5559 -0.020 30-year bond 99-140/256 2.2709 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 2.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.75 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -51.50 0.75 spread (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris Reese)