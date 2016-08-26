By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Friday as investors waited on a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen for any new indications on when the U.S.
central bank will next raise interest rates.
Investors are looking for new signals over whether the U.S.
central bank is likely to hike rates this year, and if an
increase is on the table at the Fed's September meeting after
other Fed officials including New York Fed President William
Dudley said it's a possibility.
"The market is looking for any clear hints or indications
that they are going to go later this year, or in September or
not September," said Ian Lyngen, an independent Treasuries
strategist in New York.
Yellen will speak a 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) at a Fed
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Yellen may disappoint markets if she offers few new clues on
the timing during her speech, and instead focuses more on
theoretical discussions as is often the case at the Jackson Hole
conference.
"It's Jackson hole, it tends to be bigger picture, broader
thematic issues that are going on with the Fed, not a
opportunity to communicate the next policy move," Lyngen said.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday that
the U.S. Federal Reserve should hike rates again so as not to
fall behind in a strengthening economy.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 7/32 in price to
yield 1.55 percent, down from 1.58 percent late on Thursday.
Bonds were unchanged earlier on Friday after data showed
that U.S. economic growth was a bit more sluggish than initially
thought in the second quarter as businesses aggressively ran
down inventories of unsold goods, offsetting a spurt in consumer
spending.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.1 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its second
estimate of GDP. That was slightly down from the 1.2 percent
rate reported last month.
