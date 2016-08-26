(Recast with market move, adds Fischer comments, updates prices) * Yellen seen more hawkish, but noncommittal * Two-year, 30-year yield curve flattest since 2007 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as investors evaluated whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its September meeting, following hawkish but still noncommittal comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Speaking at a three-day international gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the "U.S. economy was nearing the Federal Reserve's statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability." She did not indicate when the U.S. central bank might raise rates. Yellen's comments "lean slightly hawkish, but is it a commitment? No, it's just maintaining optionality," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent, up from 1.56 percent before the comments. Yields initially rose to 1.60 percent on Yellen's more hawkish tone, before moving in the opposite direction and dropping as low as 1.53 percent. Bonds then resumed weakening after Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said that Yellen's speech was consistent with expectations for possible interest rate hikes this year. The yield curve between two-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 142 basis points, the flattest since 2007. Investors were searching for new signals over whether an increase is on the table at the Fed's September meeting after other Fed officials including New York Fed President William Dudley said it was a possibility. "September is not probable, but it's certainly possible," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "Right now, the market has a September 25 basis point hike priced in with about one-in-four probability, and I think in light of those comments the true number should be closer to fifty-fifty, and December should be north of 50 percent," LeBas said. A hike at the Fed's December meeting is seen as most likely if the U.S. central bank raises rates this year. Bonds had been unchanged earlier on Friday after data showed that U.S. economic growth was a bit more sluggish than initially thought in the second quarter as businesses aggressively ran down inventories of unsold goods, offsetting a spurt in consumer spending. Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.1 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its second estimate of GDP. That was slightly down from the 1.2 percent rate reported last month. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)