* Fed's Yellen seen more hawkish but noncommittal
* Two-, 30-year yield curve flattest since 2007
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Treasury yields rose to
more than one-month highs on Friday as investors considered
whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at
its September meeting, after hawkish but noncommittal comments
by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Speaking at the annual gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the case for a U.S. interest
rate increase has strengthened in recent months because of
improvements in the labor market and expectations of solid
economic growth.
She did not indicate when the U.S. central bank might raise
rates.
Yellen's comments were "slightly hawkish," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "Has the case for a rate hike strengthened? Yes. Is it
definitive? No."
Benchmark 10-year notes were down 16/32 in price
to yield 1.63 percent, the highest since June 24, and up from
1.56 percent before the comments.
Yields initially rose to 1.60 percent on Yellen's more
hawkish tone, before moving in the opposite direction and
dropping as low as 1.53 percent.
Bonds then resumed weakening after Fed Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer said Yellen's speech was consistent with expectations
for possible interest rate increases this year.
The difference between the yields of two-year notes and
30-year bonds fell to 142 basis points, marking
the flattest yield curve since 2007.
Investors have been searching for new signals on whether an
increase will be on the table at the Fed's September meeting
after other officials including New York Fed President William
Dudley said it is a possibility.
"September is not probable, but it's certainly possible,"
said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"Right now, the market has a September 25-basis-point hike
priced in with about one-in-four probability, and I think in
light of those comments the true number should be closer to
50-50, and December should be north of 50 percent," LeBas said.
An increase at the Fed's December meeting is seen as more
likely if the U.S. central bank raises rates once this year.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell also said on Friday that the Fed
should raise interest rates in a cautious and patient manner.
Bonds were little changed earlier on Friday after data
showed that U.S. economic growth in the second quarter was
slightly weaker than initially thought as businesses
aggressively ran down inventories, offsetting a spurt in
consumer spending.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Steve Orlofsky)