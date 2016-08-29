* Prices fell Friday after Yellen's rate-hike remarks
* Bond buying continues on strong consumer spending data
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday as investors bought Treasuries following a market selloff
Friday that took yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their
highest since Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union
late in June.
Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer on Friday, perceived as raising the
likelihood of the Fed boosting short-term interest rates this
year, spurred selling in Treasuries and provided an opening for
overseas investors seeking U.S. government debt, analysts said.
Yellen said at a three-day gathering of world central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the case for raising
rates had strengthened in recent months. In a later television
interview, Fischer said Yellen's remarks were consistent with
the possibility of two rate hikes this year.
Their remarks were followed by a speech from Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in Jackson Hole who said the BOJ stood
ready to approve more quantitative easing or lower negative
interest rates "without hesitation" if conditions in Japan
continued to miss the bank's targets.
"The main reason we're seeing yields in the U.S. Treasury
market as low as they are at this point in time is because of
the overseas demand," said Lisa Hornby, U.S. fixed income
portfolio manager at Schroders. "We're seeing consumers buying
most of the U.S. fixed-income products."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury prices rose
10/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent. Ten-year
Japanese government bonds, by comparison, yield -0.065 percent.
Treasuries maintained their price gains after U.S.
consumption and personal income data matched economists'
expectations for July. Consumer spending, which accounts for
more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased for a
fourth straight month in July and was revised higher for June.
While that was supportive of rising inflation that could put
point towards a Fed rate hike for the first time since December,
the data did not exceed expectations, meaning it should have
been priced in, Hornby said.
"We're seeing inflation data certainly move higher over the
last several months and I expect it continues to do that," she
said. "But we're still below the Fed's target, which gives them
reason to push back against aggressive rate hiking."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)