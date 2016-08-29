* Bond buying by overseas investors pushes prices back up
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday as foreign investors swooped in and bought Treasuries
following a market selloff Friday that took yields on benchmark
10-year notes to their highest since Britain's surprise vote to
exit the European Union in late June.
Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer on Friday, perceived as raising the
likelihood of the Fed boosting short-term interest rates this
year, spurred selling in Treasuries and provided an opening for
overseas investors seeking U.S. government debt, analysts said.
"Even though it looks like the Fed may tighten in September
and will probably tighten by December, people are still looking
at Treasuries saying, 'I like those yields,'" said Evercore ISI
strategist Stan Shipley.
Yellen said at a three-day gathering of world central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the case for raising
rates had strengthened in recent months. In a later television
interview, Fischer said Yellen's remarks were consistent with
the possibility of two rate hikes this year.
Prices rose to new session highs in afternoon trading, which
Shipley attributed to continued interest from foreign buyers
during North American trading hours.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury prices rose
20/32 in price to yield 1.566 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond
rose 1-23/32 to yield 2.216 percent.
Yields for government debt in much of Europe are at or near
all-time lows and both German and Japanese government bonds hold
negative yields out to 10 years of maturity.
Monday's price action was exaggerated by light volumes with
many UK investors out for a bank holiday and many in the U.S.
out ahead of next week's Labor Day holiday. Others were
exercising caution before Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report, said Lisa Hornby, U.S. fixed income portfolio manager at
Schroders.
"Any moves that you're going to see are going to be
exacerbated by the fact that there aren't tons of people in the
office to take the other side of positions," Hornby said.
Treasuries prices held gains after U.S. consumption and
personal income data matched economists' expectations for July.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
U.S. economic activity, increased for a fourth straight month in
July and was revised higher for June.
While that was supportive of rising inflation that could
point towards a Fed rate hike for the first time since December,
the data did not exceed expectations, meaning it should have
been priced in, Hornby said.
