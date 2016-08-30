(Corrects 9th paragraph to reflect jobs report covers August, not last month) * Fed's Fischer says employment nearly at full strength * Investors cautious ahead of Friday's jobs report * Jobs report could tip scales on September rate hike expectations By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices were little moved on Tuesday with investors largely holding their positions after comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer that put a spotlight on Friday's non-farm payrolls report. Treasuries prices stayed in a tight range as investors looked past strong U.S. economic data to Friday's jobs report after a television interview with Fischer, who said the U.S. job market is nearly at full strength. Fischer also noted that the pace of interest rate increases will depend on how well the economy is doing. "It's all about the Fed and it's also about the August jobs report this Friday," said Ninh Chung, head of investment strategy and portfolio management at SVB Asset Management in San Francisco. Traders are beginning to believe that a rate hike this year is a possibility, maybe as soon as September, Chung said. However, many are exercising caution ahead of Friday's print from the Labor Department as Fischer and other voters on the Federal Open Market Committee, which is responsible for setting U.S. short-term interest rates, have signaled that the report could impact their decision. "If higher numbers come out and we get another strong reading, that could automatically boost odds of a September rate hike," Chung said. Fed officials have said in recent weeks that there could be a case for multiple interest rate increases this year. The central bank has three meetings left - in September, November and December. Currently, markets see only a 27-percent chance of a rate hike at next month's policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, but probabilities would rise above 50 percent if U.S. employers continued the strong pace of hiring seen in recent months, Chung said. Economists expect U.S. employers added 180,000 jobs this month, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll. Employers added 292,000 jobs in June and 255,000 jobs in July. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.570 percent. Two-year Treasury notes also hovered near their late Monday levels, yielding 0.801 percent. Prices briefly fell after data showing U.S. consumer confidence rose in August to the highest since September. Markets will get an appetizer for Friday's jobs report entree with the release of private payrolls processor ADP's employment report on Wednesday. Economists expect the data to show 175,000 jobs added in August. However, in recent months ADP's report has been inconsistent with jobs data from the government. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)