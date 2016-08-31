* Yields little moved on Wednesday after in-line ADP report
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Yields on benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury notes were little moved on Wednesday but on
track for their largest monthly gain in more than a year as
strong U.S. data has limited volatility and investors have taken
profits from after declining yields in June and July.
Yields on benchmark notes, which move inversely to prices,
have risen 10 basis points in August, the biggest increase since
June 2015.
On two-year Treasury notes, yields were headed toward their
biggest monthly gain since November as the data and comments
from a chorus of Federal Reserve officials that rate hikes look
appropriate before year-end has increased expectations for
short-term interest rates to rise.
Two-year yields have risen nearly 12 basis points this
month.
On Wednesday, analysts said traders were holding firm with
their eyes toward Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which
could indicate what action the Fed is likely to take at its
upcoming meeting on Sept. 20-21.
ADP's national employment report showed the U.S. added
177,000 private sector jobs in August, slightly more than the
175,000 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected.
Yields slipped slightly, in a move analysts said was likely
due to buying from overseas buyers.
Central bank easing, combined with increased global demand
for U.S. government debt, which continues to offer higher yield
than most developed market competitors, have offset selling
pressures from increased inflation expectations to keep Treasury
market moves muted ahead of Friday's data, said Ira Jersey,
senior client portfolio manager at OppenheimerFunds.
The Bank of England recently announced it was increasing
bond buying in its quantitative easing program and both the Bank
of Japan and European Central Bank are in the midst of QE
programs of their own.
Jersey also highlighted comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda who said over the weekend that the central bank had
"ample space" for more monetary policy easing.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in
price from their Tuesday close to yield 1.56 percent. Two year
prices rose 1/32, yielding 0.77 percent.
"The irony is, even at 1.5 percent, this unprecedentedly low
yield is still high vis-à-vis other developed markets," Jersey
said. "So there's still demand for Treasuries from overseas."
Japanese 10-year government bonds yield -0.068
percent, German 10-year Bunds offer -0.086 percent
yield and British government debt currently yields
0.614 percent.
