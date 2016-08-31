* Yields on 10-year on pace for most monthly gain since June
2015
* Two-year notes on pace for biggest gain since December
* Yields little moved on Wednesday after in-line ADP report
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Yields on benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury notes were little moved on Wednesday but
notched their largest monthly gain in more than a year as strong
U.S. data and limited volatility reduced the appetite for
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Yields on benchmark notes, which move inversely to prices,
have risen nearly 11 basis points in August, the biggest
increase since June 2015.
On two-year Treasury notes, yields saw their biggest monthly
gain since December as the data and comments from a chorus of
Federal Reserve officials that rate hikes look appropriate
before year-end have increased expectations for higher
short-term interest rates.
Two-year yields have risen nearly 13 basis points this
month.
On Wednesday, analysts said traders were holding firm with
their eyes toward Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which
could indicate what action the Fed is likely to take at its
upcoming meeting on Sept. 20-21.
ADP's national employment report showed the U.S. added
177,000 private sector jobs in August, slightly more than the
175,000 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected.
Yields slipped slightly, in a move analysts said was likely
due to buying from overseas investors.
Central bank easing, combined with increased global demand
for U.S. government debt, which continues to offer higher yield
than most developed market competitors, have offset selling
pressures from increased inflation expectations to keep Treasury
market moves muted ahead of Friday's data, said Ira Jersey,
senior client portfolio manager at OppenheimerFunds.
The Bank of England recently announced it was increasing
bond buying in its quantitative easing program and both the Bank
of Japan and European Central Bank are in the midst of QE
programs of their own.
Jersey also highlighted sharp drops in Treasury yields in
June, when yields fell 34 basis points, as being partially
responsible for the August increase in yields.
On Wednesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 3/32 in price from their Tuesday close to yield 1.56
percent. Two year prices rose 1/32, yielding 0.79
percent.
"The irony is, even at 1.5 percent, this unprecedentedly low
yield is still high vis-à-vis other developed markets," Jersey
said. "So there's still demand for Treasuries from overseas."
Japanese 10-year government bonds yield -0.068
percent, German 10-year Bunds offer -0.086 percent
yield and British government debt currently yields
0.614 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu
Nomiyama)