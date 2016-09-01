* Yields rise after strong UK, China data
* Improved overseas data could up chance Fed raises U.S.
rates
* U.S. jobless claims data shows labor market strength
continues
* Yields pare gains after manufacturing data weakest since
Feb
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday after strong overseas manufacturing data and U.S.
jobless claims data that beat expectations suggested a stronger
case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, while
markets await Friday's U.S. non-farms payrolls report.
Growth in China's manufacturing sector expanded at the
fastest pace in nearly two years last month and a measure of
manufacturing in Britain far exceeded expectations, rebounding
sharply after touching a three-year low in July.
"The Fed has for a number of months made the case that
global concerns are playing a role in their decision-making
process and so if you see an easing of those concerns, stronger
data could cause the Fed to be less concerned and maybe then
pave the way for them to act sooner rather than later," said
Craig Bishop, RBC Wealth Management's lead strategist for U.S.
fixed income.
Data on Thursday morning showed U.S. initial jobless claims
rose less than expected last week, reflecting continued strength
in the labor market.
Yields pared their gains after the release of the U.S.
institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index, which
fell below 50 for the first time since February.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down
8/32 in price to yield 1.597 percent. Two-year notes
were little changed in price to yield 0.801 percent.
The day's moves were exaggerated by limited volume in the
Treasury market ahead of Friday's jobs report and Monday's U.S.
Labor Day holiday, analysts said.
"To me, everybody's just waiting for the number tomorrow and
the bets are being placed as to whether the number comes in weak
or strong since it's been tee'd up as a pivotal event for
determining whether the Fed goes in September or not," Bishop
said.
Investors have increased bets on the chances of a rate hike
at this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting since the
release of July's stronger-than-expected jobs report, which
showed U.S. employers added 255,00 jobs during the month. That
followed June's addition of 292,000 jobs.
Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer, have said that the case for raising interest
rates this year has strengthened as the labor market has
fortified.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)