(Corrects opening sentence in 7th paragraph to show buying increased, not decreased, after jobs report) * Yields up as investors see December as more likely for Fed hike * U.S. jobs report disappoints with 151,000 jobs added in August * 2-year yields fall to lowest since Aug. 23 * 10-year yields touch lowest since Aug. 26 By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. Treasury yields on longer-dated maturities rose on Friday, with shorter-dated yields flat, after a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report that suggested the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise U.S. short-term interest rates this month. Friday's Labor Department report showed U.S. employers added 151,000 jobs in August, missing the 180,000 mark expected by economists polled by Reuters. That took a Fed rate hike in September off the table, but kept the door open for a rate increase this year at the U.S. central bank's meeting in November or December, analysts said. "It was obviously lower than expected, which goes counter to (the Fed raising rates) in September, but it doesn't necessarily count them out for the year," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. Fed funds futures prices show investors see just a 21-percent chance of a rate hike at this month's meeting, down 3 percentage points from Thursday. However, odds for a December hike have risen to more than 56 percent, from 53 percent on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. While the headline number on August's jobs report missed expectations, the Department upwardly revised July's numbers to a 275,000 increase. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent for August as more people entered the labor market. The Treasury market initially rallied after the data's release, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields falling to their lowest level in a week and two-year yields hitting a 10-day low. But traders reversed course after perusing the data, which showed the U.S. economy is averaging 232,000 jobs added over the past three months. Two-year notes were last little changed in price to yield 0.786 percent. The two-year yield fell to 0.746 percent after the data, the lowest since Aug. 23. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 13/32 in price to yield 1.614 percent. After the data, yields on the 10-year note had fallen to 1.543 percent, the lowest level in since Aug. 26. The 30-year Treasury bond fell 1-7/32 in price to a session high of 2.28 percent, its highest since Aug. 23. "The Fed needs to tighten this year because the domestic part of the U.S. economy warrants a tightening," said Jack McIntyre, CFA and portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia. "If you're not going to go in September, it increases the odds that they'll go in December." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)