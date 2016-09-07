(Adds comment, updates prices)
* U.S. 10-year, two-year yields drop to three-week lows
* Hawkish Fed comments fail to boost rate hike expectations
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. Treasury yields edged
lower on Wednesday, with prices trading in narrow ranges, on
investors' view that a Federal Reserve rate hike later this
month was unlikely after a round of mostly weak economic data.
The drop in yields, which move inversely to prices, was
across the board, with U.S. 10-, two-, five- and seven-year
notes earlier dropping to three-week lows. Yields on 30-year
bonds slid to four-week troughs.
A softer-than-forecast U.S. non-farm payrolls report for
August and a modest expansion in the U.S. services sector last
month prompted a round of U.S. Treasury debt buying as market
participants started to price out a rate hike.
Fed funds futures prices late on Wednesday indicated an 18
percent chance of a rate hike at the September Fed meeting, from
15 percent on Tuesday and 40 percent before last Friday's August
U.S. jobs report, according to the CME's FedWatch. The perceived
likelihood of a December rate increase rose to 52.4 percent,
versus 50.8 percent the day before.
"I think September is off the table. We had risen as high as
a 40 percent chance after Jackson Hole (central bank meeting)
and now that has been cut in half," said Mike Wallace, global
market strategist, at Action Economics in San Francisco.
"It's a pretty safe bet that given the Fed's data
dependency, the risk would be surprising the market with a rate
hike given the weaker data we have seen."
Mixed comments from San Francisco Fed President John
Williams overnight did not alter expectations for the Federal
Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 20-21. Williams, who is
not a Fed voter this year, said he prefers a rate increase
sooner rather than later, but will not necessarily advocate for
tightening in the upcoming meeting.
Remarks supporting a rate hike in September from Richmond
Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and a comment from Kansas City Fed
President Esther George saying that the United States is at or
near full employment also failed to move the needle on the
outlook for a Fed hike this month.
In late New York trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 2/32 in price to yield 1.534 percent, from
1.543 percent on Tuesday. Yields fell as low as 1.519 percent, a
three-week trough.
The 30-year Treasury bond rose 7/32 in price to
yield 2.229 percent, from 2.240 percent late Tuesday. Earlier,
30-year yields slid to a four-week low of 2.206 percent.
Prices of two-year notes were flat with a yield
of 0.738 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeff Benkoe
and Meredith Mazzilli)