* U.S. 30-year bond yield rise to 4-week high
* ECB's Draghi helps boost global yields with less dovish
talk
* U.S. sees $56 billion Treasury debt supply
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose
across the board on Thursday, in line with European bonds, after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left the door open
for additional monetary policy easing but gave no indication
that more stimulus was actually coming.
The rise in yields, which move inversely to prices, was
driven by the long-end of the curve, notably U.S. 30-year bonds,
whose yields climbed for a second straight session to four-week
peaks.
Draghi said on Thursday the bank was looking at options to
ensure it could pursue its unprecedented money-printing program,
with euro zone inflation still way below its official target.
However he said an extension of its 80-billion-euro monthly
asset purchases was not discussed at the meeting.
As a result, Germany's 10-year Bund yield was up at minus
0.056 percent, while 30-year bond yields rose to
0.516 percent.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year government bond
yields rose as much 6-7 basis points each
.
"The (German) bund weakness has spilled over to Treasuries
mostly on the lack of new quantitative easing coming from the
ECB, which is being interpreted as less dovish," said David
Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy, at Credit
Agricole in New York.
But Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital
Economics in London said she still expects the ECB to extend its
asset purchase plan to September 2017.
"It may (also) have to increase the pace of its asset
purchases next year as price pressures remain very weak," she
added.
In late New York trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 20/32 in price to yield 1.609 percent,
from 1.539 percent late on Wednesday. Yields had fallen as low
as 1.519 percent on Wednesday, a three-week trough.
The 30-year Treasury bond fell more than a point
in price to yield 2.314 percent, from 2.236 percent on
Wednesday.
Long-dated Treasury debt yields also edged higher on data
showing U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fell to a seasonally
adjusted 259,000 for the week ended Sept. 3, the lowest level
since mid-July.
Prices of two-year notes also rose, up 2/32
yielding 0.774 percent.
Fed funds futures prices on Thursday after the jobless
claims data indicated that investors see a 21 percent chance of
a rate hike at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this
month, from 15 percent late on Wednesday.
Next week, the U.S. Treasury is set to sell $56 billion in
three-, 10-, and 30-year debt. Action Economics said the bond
market may be starting to set up for that auction as well.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and David Gregorio)