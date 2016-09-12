* Bonds stable after Friday's selloff
* U.S. to sell $24 bln 3-yr notes, $20 bln 10-yr notes
* Fed's Brainard comments in focus on Monday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries were firm on
Monday as selling pressure from Friday appeared to abate before
the U.S. government is due to sell new supply and as investors
evaluate whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
when it meets next week.
U.S. yields rose to two-month highs on Friday as assets from
bonds to stocks were sold, a day after a less dovish European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors by
failing to specify any new stimulus measures.
At the same time, investors are more skeptical that the Bank
of Japan has the capacity to offer new easing measures when it
meets next week, while some economists see the U.S. Federal
Reserve as likely to raise interest rates when it meets next
week.
"Overall, central banks are not going to be as
accommodative," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist
at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Lederer added that "we've had
a decent backup and there's definitely some buyers of the dips."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in
price to yield 1.69 percent. The yields jumped from a low of
1.53 percent on Thursday.
The recent backup in yields may help draw buyers to U.S.
debt auctions on Monday, though investors who see a rate hike as
possible next week may also be reluctant to buy bonds.
The Treasury Department will auction $24 billion in
three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes on Monday,
part of $56 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The
government will also sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds on
Tuesday.
Comments by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will be
in focus on Monday to see if she adopts a more hawkish tone
ahead of the U.S. central bank's highly anticipated meeting.
Traders see a 21 percent chance that the Fed will raise
rates this month, and a 54 percent chance that the Fed will
raise rates by December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
tool.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that
current economic conditions warrant a "serious discussion" of
whether to raise interest rates at next week's meeting.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham)