(Recasts with latest market move; adds auction details, updates prices) * Treasury sees weak demand for $12 bln 30-yr auction * Corporate supply adds to market pressure, hurting yields * BOJ policy adds to yield curve steepening By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 13 Long-dated Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in around three months on Tuesday on heavy Treasury and corporate debt supply and on concerns about global central bank policy. The Treasury Department saw weak demand for a $12 billion sale of 30-year bonds, the final sale of $56 billion this week in coupon-bearing supply. The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.475 percent, above where they traded before the auction. Companies including Cisco Systems and Deutsche Telekom International Finance were also in the market with multi-billion dollar deals, according to IFR. "There's been a lot of supply today, both U.S. Treasuries and corporate, and that's one reason why the market sold off," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. Concerns about international central bank policy also continued to pressure long-term debt. Long bonds have underperformed in the past month in line with a steepening yield curve in Japanese government bonds. The Bank of Japan is studying options to steepen the yield curve to help prompt new lending by banks that have been hurt by low long-term rates. The yield curve also steepened on reports on Tuesday that the BOJ plans to make negative interest rates a centerpiece of its future easing program. "That's lent a little bit of a steepening bias to the curve," said Mulholland. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 18/32 in price to yield 1.73 percent, after rising as high as 1.752 percent, the highest since June 3. Thirty-year bonds dropped 1-16/32 in price to yield 2.468, after earlier climbing to 2.488 percent, the highest since June 23. The gap between two-year note and 30-year bond yields widened to 168 basis points, the steepest since July 1, while the difference between five-year note yields and 30-year bond yields increased to 123 basis points, the steepest since Aug. 5. U.S. retail sales data on Thursday and consumer inflation data on Friday will be watched for signs of when the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates. Dovish comments by Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Monday further reduced expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates when it meets next week. "Even if September is off the table, CPI and retail sales could still muddy the waters a little bit as we look ahead to the November and December meetings," said Ian Lyngen, an independent Treasuries strategist in New York. (Editing by Bill Trott and Dan Grebler)