* Congested auction schedule of 3-, 10-year notes prompts selloff * FOMC minutes show Fed looks to hike in 2016, but slowly after * 10-year yields hit highest since June 3 * 30-year bond yields hit highest since Brexit vote (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with bonds pressured by incoming supply and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year. Yields rose to their highest in four months in early trading, then retreated after the release of minutes from last month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting. These suggested that while a December rate hike is likely, any further increases will be gradual. Additionally, solid demand at 3- and 10-year note auctions allayed investor fears of weakening appetite for U.S. government debt. "The auction (results) are important because it tells you there's still a demand in the market for the bonds," said Kris Kowal, managing director at DuPont Capital Management in Philadelphia. Worry about weak demand and a hawkish signal from the FOMC minutes pushed yields on benchmark 10-year notes above 1.80 percent for the first time in four months while 30-year bond yields hit their highest since June 23, the day of Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union. Yields on shorter-dated maturities, such as two-year notes also rose to their highest since early June. Investors had been on alert for signs of deeper divisions within the FOMC after three members dissented at last month's meeting in favor of raising rates. "The market continues to anticipate bad news at every turn and this was the first time in roughly 48 hours that anticipated bad news really did not deliver," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "That wasn't enough to cause a rally but it was certainly enough to avoid further selling." Treasury prices were also pressured by concern that inflation could accelerate now that oil prices are back above the $50 level. Rising inflation reduces the value of already held bonds. Another $12 billion in a reopening of 30-year bonds will be sold Thursday. In all, the market must absorb $56 billion in supply this week, excluding T-bills. "Obviously it's been a very crowded week in terms of Treasury supply," said Stan Sun, interest rates strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. "All that is very congested in terms of bonds pressure and the FOMC minutes sandwiched in the middle. I think that's definitely causing pressure." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Burns, Frances Kerry and David Gregorio)