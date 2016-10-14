Oct 14 U.S. Treasury yields on shorter-dated
maturities fell on Friday after remarks from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen at a conference of policymakers and top
academics.
Yellen said the Fed may need to run a "high-pressure"
economy in order to reverse damage from the crisis that
depressed output and sidelined workers. She also said reversing
long-term damage might need a more accommodative policy than
otherwise, which may suggest the U.S. central bank could provide
further monetary policy easing.
Prices turned higher across the board after the release of
Yellen's remarks, paring earlier losses, and yields on 2-
, 3- and 5-year notes hit their
lowest in at least a week.
