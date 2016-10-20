NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro bond purchase program.

Draghi's comments countered speculation the ECB may begin paring its monthly purchases of assets with its stimulus program possibly concluding as early as March 2017.

"Draghi was pretty emphatic about not talking about tapering," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 6/32 in prices to yield 1.731 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was up 21/32 in price, yielding 2.482 percent which was down 3 basis points from Wednesday.

Treasury yields briefly rose in reaction when Draghi in a reply to a reporter question on whether extraordinary policy support could stay in place forever. "And the answer is, of course, no," he said. (Editing by Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)