By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
yields fell on Thursday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said there was no discussion at the ECB's latest
policy meeting on possible changes to its 1 trillion-plus euro
bond purchase program.
Draghi's comments countered speculation the ECB may begin
paring its monthly purchases of assets with its stimulus program
possibly concluding as early as March 2017.
"Draghi was pretty emphatic about not talking about
tapering," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "That was supportive for
the overall market."
In light, choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were unchanged in price to yield 1.752 percent,
while the 30-year bond was up 8/32 in price,
yielding 2.501 percent, which was down more than 1 basis point
from Wednesday.
"The 1.75 percent level seems to be a magnet for 10-years
where people feel comfortable," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed
income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
Longer-dated yields rose briefly when Draghi, in reply to a
reporter's question on whether extraordinary policy support
could stay in place forever, said: "And the answer is, of
course, no."
Draghi said any discussion on ECB policy will likely take
place at its Dec. 8th meeting.
Data on U.S. jobless claims and existing home sales released
on Thursday supported the view of moderate U.S. economic growth.
First-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more than
expected to 260,000 last week, but they remained below a level
that is tied to a sturdy jobs market, while home resales grew
3.2 percent in September, stronger than analyst forecasts.
The mildly encouraging data supported expectations the
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14
meeting, traders said.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders saw over a 70
percent chance of a rate hike in December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Shorter-dated yields were up 2 basis points on the day.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $5 billion
in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to sturdy
investor demand, resulting in the lowest yield since February
2013, according to Treasury data.
October 20 Thursday 3:45PM New York / 1945 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC6 164-18/32 0-11/32
10YR TNotes DEC6 130-56/256 -0-12/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.3275 0.3323 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.4575 0.4649 -0.005
Two-year note 99-220/256 0.8231 0.020
Three-year note 100-16/256 0.9787 0.019
Five-year note 99-106/256 1.2476 0.014
Seven-year note 98-228/256 1.5441 0.007
10-year note 97-188/256 1.7521 0.000
30-year bond 94-184/256 2.5023 -0.013
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.50 0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -56.25 1.00
spread
