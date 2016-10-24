NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. Treasury yields lurched
higher on Monday, in line with a rise in global bond yields and
gains in U.S. stocks, with traders seeing little action ahead of
next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
U.S. long-dated Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, rebounded from more than one-week lows, while short-term
yields hit session highs following gains in British and German
bonds.
Yields on benchmark German Bunds rallied from
three-week lows, while UK bonds rose from one-week
troughs.
"We're basically taking our direction from the global bond
market," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
"People are struggling to find where the next point of
interest is going to come from. I think for the most part, it is
going to come from next week's FOMC meeting," he added.
In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 8/32 in price to yield 1.770 percent, up
from 1.74 percent late on Friday. The yield reached a four-month
peak at 1.841 percent early last week.
U.S. 30-year bonds fell 24/32 in price to yield
2.530 percent, up from Friday's 2.492 percent. Earlier in the
session, 30-year yields hit a more than one-week low of 2.47
percent.
The yield gap between shorter-dated and longer-dated
Treasuries rose to 125 basis points.
Shorter-dated yields were also higher on expectations the
Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting. U.S.
two-year note yields were at 0.844 percent, up nearly
2 basis points from Friday's 0.827 percent.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw more than a 70
percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates in
December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
