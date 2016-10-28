* U.S. Q3 GDP rises 2.9 percent, lifts yields
* December Fed hike prospects rise to more than 80 pct
* U.S. yields move in line with German, UK bonds
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. Treasury yields climbed to
five-month peaks on Friday, helped by gains in German and
British bonds as well as data showing the world's largest
economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the third
quarter, suggesting U.S. interest rates will most likely rise in
December.
U.S. Treasuries have also been moving in tandem with global
bond markets all week. German 10-year bund and UK gilt yields
have been on a tear this week, surging to multi-month highs, on
a growing view that their central banks would either hold off
further easing or in the case of the European Central Bank, that
it would slow the pace of bond purchases after the March
deadline.
"The larger moves during the week have been driven by
changing views on the next stage for monetary policy, with
central bankers increasingly signaling their hesitation to push
rates significantly lower than current levels," said Marvin Loh,
senior global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in Boston
Stronger-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data for
the third quarter helped pushed Treasury yields higher as well,
with the rates futures markets now pricing in a more than 80
percent chance the Federal Reserve would tighten rates at its
December policy meeting.
Gross domestic product grew at a 2.9 percent annual rate
after expanding 1.4 percent in the second quarter, the Commerce
Department said in its first estimate. That was the strongest
growth since the third quarter of 2014.
"The news of a decent acceleration in GDP growth to well
above its potential will leave Fed officials a lot more
confident about the outlook," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S.
economist at Capital Economics in Toronto. "A rate hike is on
the way."
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 2/32 in price to yield 1.852 percent, up
from 1.843 percent late on Thursday. Earlier, 10-year yields hit
five-month highs of 1.879 percent.
U.S. 10-year yields have risen nearly 25 basis points in
October, on track for its best monthly performance since
February last year.
U.S. 30-year bonds were 6/32 down in price to
yield 2.612 percent, up from Thursday's 2.602 percent. They
touched five-month peaks of 2.639 percent earlier on Friday.
U.S. 30-year yields, rising about 27 basis points this
month, were on pace for their best monthly gain in 1-1/2 years.
U.S. two-year note yields were at 0.876 percent,
slightly lower than Thursday's 0.884 percent. They hit a
five-month high of 0.9 percent following the GDP data.
German 10-year bund yields rose to more than five-month
peaks of 0.219 percent, while those for 10-year
British bonds advanced to more than four-month highs of 1.312
percent.
