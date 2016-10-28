NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. Treasury debt yields
turned lower in early afternoon trading on Friday after the head
of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the agency would
investigate additional emails that have surfaced relating to
Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server.
Clinton is the Democratic Party's presidential nominee for
the upcoming U.S. election.
FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to key Republican
committee chairmen in the House of Representatives that it was
unclear how significant the new materials may be.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.837 percent, down from 1.843 percent late on
Thursday.
U.S. 30-year bonds were flat in price to yield
2.601 percent, slightly down from Thursday's 2.602 percent.
U.S. two-year note yields were at 0.860 percent,
down from Thursday's 0.884 percent.
