* Election uncertainty boosts demand for bonds
* Fed statement contains no large surprises
* Treasury keeps debt issuance unchanged for next quarter
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
their lowest in a week on Wednesday as uncertainty ahead of next
week's U.S. presidential election enhanced the appeal of
safe-haven bonds, and the Federal Reserve did not commit to an
imminent interest rate hike.
Polls showing Republican Donald Trump closing the gap with
Democrat Hillary Clinton have increased investor anxiety, given
uncertainty over Trump's stance on key issues including foreign
policy, trade relations and immigrants.
"The focus is almost exclusively on political risk and risk
paring in general," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York. "If you were very long
risk you are probably taking some of that off and positioning to
a more defensive footing."
Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 7/32 in price
to yield 1.80 percent, down from 1.82 percent late Tuesday.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged during its two-day
policy-setting meeting which ended on Wednesday, ahead of the
Nov. 8 U.S. election, but indicated a December hike was possible
as the economy gathers momentum and inflation picks up.
Already high expectations of a December rate hike gave the
U.S. central bank room to not explicitly signal an upcoming rate
hike as it awaits more data before the December meeting,
including two more monthly employment reports.
"You are still pointing to a December hike; they just didn't
pre-commit to it," said John Canally, investment strategist at
economist at LPL Financial in Boston.
Ten-year note yields fell to 1.77 percent immediately after
the statement, the lowest since Oct. 26, before rising to 1.80
percent.
Traders are pricing in a 72 percent likelihood that the Fed
will raise rates in December, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool.
Friday's payrolls report for October is expected to show
that employers added 175,000 jobs, according to the median
estimate of 106 economists polled by Reuters.
A report from payrolls processor ADP on Wednesday showed
U.S. private employers added 147,000 jobs in October, below
economists' expectations.
The U.S. Treasury also said on Wednesday it would hold
steady the size of coupon auctions in its quarterly refunding
and planned to conduct a small-value test buyback operation.
The department plans to offer $62 billion in Treasury
securities next week, raising about $3.5 billion in new cash. It
has conducted tests of its buyback capability since 2014 and
said details of the upcoming operation would be released at a
later date.
