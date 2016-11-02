(Adds details on Fed statement, quotes, updates prices) * Election uncertainty boosts demand for bonds * Fed statement contains no large surprises * Treasury keeps debt issuance unchanged for next quarter By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in a week on Wednesday as uncertainty ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election enhanced the appeal of safe-haven bonds, and the Federal Reserve did not commit to an imminent interest rate hike. Polls showing Republican Donald Trump closing the gap with Democrat Hillary Clinton have increased investor anxiety, given uncertainty over Trump's stance on key issues including foreign policy, trade relations and immigrants. "The focus is almost exclusively on political risk and risk paring in general," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "If you were very long risk you are probably taking some of that off and positioning to a more defensive footing." Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 7/32 in price to yield 1.80 percent, down from 1.82 percent late Tuesday. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged during its two-day policy-setting meeting which ended on Wednesday, ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. election, but indicated a December hike was possible as the economy gathers momentum and inflation picks up. Already high expectations of a December rate hike gave the U.S. central bank room to not explicitly signal an upcoming rate hike as it awaits more data before the December meeting, including two more monthly employment reports. "You are still pointing to a December hike; they just didn't pre-commit to it," said John Canally, investment strategist at economist at LPL Financial in Boston. Ten-year note yields fell to 1.77 percent immediately after the statement, the lowest since Oct. 26, before rising to 1.80 percent. Traders are pricing in a 72 percent likelihood that the Fed will raise rates in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Friday's payrolls report for October is expected to show that employers added 175,000 jobs, according to the median estimate of 106 economists polled by Reuters. A report from payrolls processor ADP on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers added 147,000 jobs in October, below economists' expectations. The U.S. Treasury also said on Wednesday it would hold steady the size of coupon auctions in its quarterly refunding and planned to conduct a small-value test buyback operation. The department plans to offer $62 billion in Treasury securities next week, raising about $3.5 billion in new cash. It has conducted tests of its buyback capability since 2014 and said details of the upcoming operation would be released at a later date. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Richard Chang)